Les gros titres...

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine.
Le lundi 9 décembre 2019
- Rift Keeper: Xbox One
- TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE: Xbox One
Le mardi 10 décembre 2019
- AVICII Invector: Xbox One
- Boneworks: Windows PC
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger: Switch
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2: Windows PC
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries: Windows PC
- Metaloid: Origin: Xbox One
- Riverbond: Switch
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Vita, PlayStation 3, Wii U
- Shovel Knight: Showdown: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch, PlayStation 3, Wii U
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD: Windows PC
Le mercredi 11 décembre 2019
- Pathologic 2: Xbox One
- Ultimate Racing 2D: Xbox One
Le jeudi 12 décembre 2019
- Cardpocalypse: Xbox One, Switch
- Headliner: NoviNews: Xbox One
- Jamestown+: Switch
- SuperEpic: The Entertainment War: Xbox One, Switch
Le vendredi 13 décembre 2019
- Event Horizon: Space Defense: Switch
Via: Amazon et vgreleaselist