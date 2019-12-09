Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (9 au 13 décembre 2019) [63260]

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (9 au 13 décembre 2019)

Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine.

 

Le lundi 9 décembre 2019

  • Rift Keeper: Xbox One
  • TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE: Xbox One

 

Le mardi 10 décembre 2019

  • AVICII Invector: Xbox One
  • Boneworks: Windows PC
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger: Switch
  • DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2: Windows PC
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries: Windows PC
  • Metaloid: Origin: Xbox One
  • Riverbond: Switch
  • Shovel Knight: King of Cards: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Vita, PlayStation 3, Wii U
  • Shovel Knight: Showdown: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch, PlayStation 3, Wii U
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD: Windows PC

 

Le mercredi 11 décembre 2019

  • Pathologic 2: Xbox One
  • Ultimate Racing 2D: Xbox One

 

Le jeudi 12 décembre 2019

  • Cardpocalypse: Xbox One, Switch
  • Headliner: NoviNews: Xbox One
  • Jamestown+: Switch
  • SuperEpic: The Entertainment War: Xbox One, Switch

 

Le vendredi 13 décembre 2019

  • Event Horizon: Space Defense: Switch

 

Via: Amazon et vgreleaselist

