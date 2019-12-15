Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (16 au 20 décembre 2019) [63277]

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (16 au 20 décembre 2019)

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux vidéo alors que les éditeurs se concentrent sur le début de 2020 pour maximiser la visibilité de leurs jeux. Voici quand même cette courte liste encore une fois dominée par des sorties sur Switch.

 

Le mardi 17 décembre 2019

  • Rift Keeper: Switch
  • The Sims 4 Discover University Expansion Pack :PlayStation 4, Xbox One
  • Untitled Goose Game: PlayStation 4
  • Wattam: PlayStation 4, Windows PC

Le jeudi 19 décembre 2019

  • Aery - Little Bird Adventure: Xbox One
  • Cold Silence: Xbox One
  • Dual Brain Vol.1: Calculation: Switch
  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX: Xbox One
  • JDM Racing: Switch
  • KUUKIYOMI: Consider It!: Switch
  • Melbits World: Switch
  • Mirror: Switch
  • bayala - the game: Switch

Le vendredi 20 décembre 2019

  • 60 Parsecs!: Switch
  • Farabel: Switch

Via : Amazon.ca et vgreleaselist

