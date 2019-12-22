Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (23 au 27 décembre 2019) [63291]

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (23 au 27 décembre 2019)

Voici le moment de vous présenter la courte liste des jeux disponibles en cette semaine de Noël. À ma grande surprise, des jeux seront disponibles la journée de Noël, le 25 décembre. J'en profite pour vous souhaiter de joyeuses fête!

 

Le lundi 23 décembre 2019

  • Crazy Zen Mini Golf: Switch
  • DEMON'S TILT: Switch
  • Demon Pit: Xbox One
  • Demons with Shotguns: Xbox One
  • Down to Hell: Switch
  • DreamBall: Switch
  • Mushroom Quest: Switch
  • Odallus: The Dark Call: Xbox One
  • Oniken: Xbox One
  • PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE: Switch
  • Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess: Switch
  • Regions of Ruin: Switch
  • Rush Rally 3: Switch
  • Sacred Stones: Switch
  • Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times: Switch
  • XenoRaptor: Xbox One

Le mardi 24 décembre 2019

  • Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper: Switch
  • Funny Bunny Adventures: Switch

 

Le mercredi 25 décembre 2019

  • 8-Ball Pocket: Switch
  • Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr: Switch
  • Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle: Switch
  • Straimium Immortaly: Switch
  • Tamashii: Switch
  • XenoRaptor: Switch

 

Le jeudi 26 décembre 2019

  • Akuto: Showdown: Switch
  • The Clocker: Xbox One
