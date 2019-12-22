Les gros titres...

Voici le moment de vous présenter la courte liste des jeux disponibles en cette semaine de Noël. À ma grande surprise, des jeux seront disponibles la journée de Noël, le 25 décembre. J'en profite pour vous souhaiter de joyeuses fête!
Le lundi 23 décembre 2019
- Crazy Zen Mini Golf: Switch
- DEMON'S TILT: Switch
- Demon Pit: Xbox One
- Demons with Shotguns: Xbox One
- Down to Hell: Switch
- DreamBall: Switch
- Mushroom Quest: Switch
- Odallus: The Dark Call: Xbox One
- Oniken: Xbox One
- PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE: Switch
- Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess: Switch
- Regions of Ruin: Switch
- Rush Rally 3: Switch
- Sacred Stones: Switch
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times: Switch
- XenoRaptor: Xbox One
Le mardi 24 décembre 2019
- Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper: Switch
- Funny Bunny Adventures: Switch
Le mercredi 25 décembre 2019
- 8-Ball Pocket: Switch
- Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr: Switch
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle: Switch
- Straimium Immortaly: Switch
- Tamashii: Switch
- XenoRaptor: Switch
Le jeudi 26 décembre 2019
- Akuto: Showdown: Switch
- The Clocker: Xbox One