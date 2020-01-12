Les gros titres...

Voici venu le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Comme vous allez le constater, c'est un début d'année assez lent que nous connaissons.
Le lundi 13 janvier 2020
- Jump Gunners: Switch
Le mardi 14 janvier 2020
- Animal Friends Adventure: Xbox One
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX: PlayStation 4, Switch
- Atelier Dusk Trilogy: PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Switch
- Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX: PlayStation 4, Switch
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX: PlayStation 4, Switch
- Squidlit: Switch
- Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo: Switch
Le mercredi 15 janvier 2020
- Demolish & Build 2018: Switch
- Puzzle & Dragons GOLD: Switch
Le jeudi 16 janvier 2020
- Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers: Switch
- Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep: Switch
- Eclipse: Edge of Light: Switch
- Jurassic Excite: Switch
- Maitetsu:Pure Station: Switch
- SELF: Switch
- Seek Hearts: Switch
- Sorry, James: Switch
- Super Crush KO: Switch
- To The Moon: Switch
Le vendredi 17 janvier 2020
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC
- Far-Out: Xbox One
- Hovership Havoc: Xbox One
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore: Switch