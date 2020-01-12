Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (12 au 18 janvier 2020) [63324]

Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (12 au 18 janvier 2020)

Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (12 au 18 janvier 2020)
Les sorties jeux de la semaine
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (12 au 18 janvier 2020)
Tokyo Dark- Remembrance disponible sur PS4 depuis aujourd'hui
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Tokyo Dark- Remembrance disponible sur PS4 depuis aujourd'hui
La rumeur d’une Switch Pro 4K n’a rien de très surprenant
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
La rumeur d’une Switch Pro 4K n’a rien de très surprenant
Une fuite dévoile deux éditions d'Assassin's Creed Ragnarok
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Une fuite dévoile deux éditions d'Assassin's Creed Ragnarok
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (12 au 18 janvier 2020)
Tokyo Dark- Remembrance disponible sur PS4 depuis aujourd'hui
La rumeur d’une Switch Pro 4K n’a rien de très surprenant
Une fuite dévoile deux éditions d'Assassin's Creed Ragnarok

À ne pas manquer

Nouvelles chaudes :
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Xbox One, PS4, nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine Switch

Voici venu le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Comme vous allez le constater, c'est un début d'année assez lent que nous connaissons.

 

Le lundi 13 janvier 2020

  • Jump Gunners: Switch

 

Le mardi 14 janvier 2020

  • Animal Friends Adventure: Xbox One
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Atelier Dusk Trilogy: PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Switch
  • Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Squidlit: Switch
  • Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo: Switch

 

Le mercredi 15 janvier 2020

  • Demolish & Build 2018: Switch
  • Puzzle & Dragons GOLD: Switch

Le jeudi 16 janvier 2020

  • Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers: Switch
  • Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep: Switch
  • Eclipse: Edge of Light: Switch
  • Jurassic Excite: Switch
  • Maitetsu:Pure Station: Switch
  • SELF: Switch
  • Seek Hearts: Switch
  • Sorry, James: Switch
  • Super Crush KO: Switch
  • To The Moon: Switch

 

 

Le vendredi 17 janvier 2020

  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC
  • Far-Out: Xbox One
  • Hovership Havoc: Xbox One
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore: Switch

 

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

2020, une année de transition côté jeux vidéo

2020, une année de transition côté jeux vidéo

50 meilleurs jeux vidéo de la dernière décennie

50 meilleurs jeux vidéo de la dernière décennie

En Rafale 13: On vous présente 14 jeux. On les a aimés?

En Rafale 13: On vous présente 14 jeux. On les a aimés?

GF recommande

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (12 au 18 janvier 2020)

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

CES 2020: HiSense lance la Laser TV à auto-élévation

CES 2020: HiSense lance la Laser TV à auto-élévation

CES 2020: Enfin les TV auront un mode pour corriger l'effet de mouvement désagréable

CES 2020: Enfin les TV auront un mode pour corriger l'effet de mouvement désagréable

CES 2020: Une litière pour chat connectée qui analyse le résultat

CES 2020: Une litière pour chat connectée qui analyse le résultat

CES 2020: Une voiture électrique signée Sony

CES 2020: Une voiture électrique signée Sony

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

Une poursuite complètement ridicule contre Fortnite Battle Royale

Une poursuite complètement ridicule contre Fortnite Battle Royale

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

Sondage GF

Croyez-vous aux chances de succès de Google Stadia

Mots-clés populaires depuis 24h

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...