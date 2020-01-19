Les gros titres...

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles. Dans la liste se retrouve le fameux accessoire bouton arrière de la manette DualShock de la PS4.
Le mardi 21 janvier 2020
- Lumini: Xbox One
- Moons of Madness: PlayStation 4. Xbox One
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha: Switch
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha - Limited Edition: Switch
- Rune Factory 4 Special - Archival Edition: Switch
- Temtem: Windows PC
Le mercredi 22 janvier 2020
- Soccer, Tactics & Glory: Switch
Le jeudi 23 janvier 2020
- Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex: Switch
- DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment: PlayStation 4
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition: PlayStation 4, Switch
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind [DLC]: PlayStation 4
- Mosaic: Switch
- PuPaiPo Space Deluxe: Switch
- Rugby 20: Xbox One
- SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone: Switch
- SEGA AGES Shinobi: Switch
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF: Switch
Le vendredi 24 janvier 2020
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest: Switch