Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (20 au 25 janvier 2020) [63339]

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (20 au 25 janvier 2020)

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (20 au 25 janvier 2020)
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (20 au 25 janvier 2020)
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Xbox One, PS4, nouvelles, steam, sorties jeux de la semaine Switch

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles.  Dans la liste se retrouve le fameux accessoire bouton arrière de la manette DualShock de la PS4.

 

Le mardi 21 janvier 2020

 

  • Lumini: Xbox One
  • Moons of Madness: PlayStation 4. Xbox One
  • Psikyo Shooting Stars AlphaSwitch
  • Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha - Limited Edition: Switch
  • Rune Factory 4 Special - Archival Edition: Switch
  • Temtem: Windows PC

Le mercredi 22 janvier 2020

  • Soccer, Tactics & Glory: Switch

Le jeudi 23 janvier 2020

  • Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex: Switch
  • DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment: PlayStation 4
  • FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind [DLC]: PlayStation 4
  • Mosaic: Switch
  • PuPaiPo Space Deluxe: Switch
  • Rugby 20: Xbox One
  • SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone: Switch
  • SEGA AGES Shinobi: Switch
  • WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF: Switch

Le vendredi 24 janvier 2020

  • Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest: Switch

