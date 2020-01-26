Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (27 au 31 janvier 2020) [63349]

Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux de la semaine
Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Il s'agit d'une semaine plus régulière avec de nombreux jeux disponibles.

 

Le lundi 27 janvier 2020

  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition: PlayStation 4, Xbox One
  • Super Tennis: Switch

 

Le mardi 28 janvier 2020

  • Actual Sunlight: Switch
  • It came from space and ate our brains: Switch
  • Journey to the Savage Planet [Édition pré-commande]: Xbox One
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Pro Deer Hunting: PlayStation 4
  • Shadow the Ronin: PlayStation 4
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Challenger Pack 5: Byleth [DLC]: Switch
  • Vigilante Ranger: PlayStation 4

 

Le mercredi 29 janvier 2020

  • CODE SHIFTER: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Coffee Talk: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Horse Farm: Switch
  • Lode Runner Legacy: PlayStation 4
  • Music Racer: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Top Run: PlayStation 4

 

Le jeudi 30 janvier 2020

  • Arc of Alchemist: PlayStation 4
  • Ascendant Hearts: Switch
  • Autobahn Police Simulator 2: PlayStation 4
  • Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition: Switch
  • Bookbound Brigade: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Eclipse: Edge of Light: Switch
  • Mad Age & This Guy: PlayStation 4
  • Never Again: Switch
  • Prison Princess: Switch
  • Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Sparkle 4 Tales: Switch
  • Speaking Simulator: Switch
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III: PlayStation 4
  • Throw Anything: PlayStation 4
  • UORiS DX: Switch

 

Le vendredi 31 janvier 2020

  • Ash of Gods: Redemption: Switch
  • Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition: Switch
  • Coffee Talk: Xbox One
  • HYPERCHARGE Unboxed: Switch
  • HyperDot: Xbox One
  • Kwaidan: PlayStation 4
  • Milo's Quest: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition: Switch
  • Reknum: Switch
  • Saboteur!:PlayStation 4
  • Super Battle Cards: Switch
  • The Inner Friend: PlayStation 4
  • Touchdown Pinball: Switch
  • Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • oOo: Ascension: PlayStation 4

Via: Amazon et vgreleaselist

