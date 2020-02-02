Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (3 au 8 février 2020) [63362]

Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (3 au 8 février 2020)

Les gros titres...

À ne pas manquer

Nouvelles chaudes :
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

Voici le moment de vous présenter la liste des jeux disponibles cette semaine. À noter qu'il s'agit d'une très petite semaine. 

 

Le mardi 4 février 2020

  • 7th Sector: Xbox One, Switch
  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

Le mercredi 5 février 2020

  • Monster Viator: Xbox One

Le jeudi 6 février 2020

  • Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~: Switch
  • KUNAI: Switch
  • Knights and Bikes: Switch
  • Nerved: Switch
  • SEN: Seven Eight Nine: Switch

Le vendredi 7 février 2020

  • The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition: Switch
  • The Turing Test: Switch

 

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

2020, une année de transition côté jeux vidéo

2020, une année de transition côté jeux vidéo

50 meilleurs jeux vidéo de la dernière décennie

50 meilleurs jeux vidéo de la dernière décennie

GF recommande

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (3 au 8 février 2020)

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

Une autre mesure de Sonos qui ne plait pas

Une autre mesure de Sonos qui ne plait pas

CES 2020: HiSense lance la Laser TV à auto-élévation

CES 2020: HiSense lance la Laser TV à auto-élévation

CES 2020: Enfin les TV auront un mode pour corriger l'effet de mouvement désagréable

CES 2020: Enfin les TV auront un mode pour corriger l'effet de mouvement désagréable

CES 2020: Une litière pour chat connectée qui analyse le résultat

CES 2020: Une litière pour chat connectée qui analyse le résultat

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

Ma résolution de 2020: En finir avec les guerres de consoles futiles...

Ma résolution de 2020: En finir avec les guerres de consoles futiles...

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

Sondage GF

Croyez-vous aux chances de succès de Google Stadia

Mots-clés populaires depuis 24h

Médias sociaux

Divers

Login Form

Se souvenir de moi

À voir sur GF...