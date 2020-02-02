Les gros titres...

Voici le moment de vous présenter la liste des jeux disponibles cette semaine. À noter qu'il s'agit d'une très petite semaine.
Le mardi 4 février 2020
- 7th Sector: Xbox One, Switch
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC
Le mercredi 5 février 2020
- Monster Viator: Xbox One
Le jeudi 6 février 2020
- Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~: Switch
- KUNAI: Switch
- Knights and Bikes: Switch
- Nerved: Switch
- SEN: Seven Eight Nine: Switch
Le vendredi 7 février 2020
- The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition: Switch
- The Turing Test: Switch