Les gros titres...

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Comme on peut le remarquer, l'industrie du jeu vidéo commence à s'activer en proposant beaucoup plus de jeux que les semaines précédentes.
Le mardi 18 février 2020
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle: PlayStation 4, Xbox One
- DCL – The Game: PlayStation 4
- Hunt: Showdown: PlayStation 4
- Lost Artifacts: Xbox One
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo: Switch
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo - Limited Edition: Switch
- Vanquish: PlayStation 4
Le mercredi 19 février 2020
- 3000th Duel: Switch
- Bunny Parking: Xbox One
Le jeudi 20 février 2020
- A Sound Plan: Switch
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2: PlayStation 4
- Blood will be Spilled: Switch
- Devil May Cry 3 - Special Edition: Switch
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle: PlayStation 4, Switch
- Draugen: PlayStation 4, Xbox One
- Fred3ric: Switch
- Georifters: Switch
- Katana Kami: PlayStation 4
- Lines XL: Switch
- Oddmar:Switch
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2: Switch
- Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow: Switch
- Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt: PlayStation 4
- Uncharted Tides: Port Royal: Switch
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]: PlayStation 4, Switch
- Vitamin Connection: Switch
Le vendredi 21 février 2020
- Ailment: Xbox One
- Blood Breed: Switch
- Brief Battles: Switch
- Bullet Sorrow VR: PlayStation 4
- Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator: Switch
- Dark Tower: RPG Dungeon Puzzle: Switch
- Ego Protocol: Remastered: Switch
- Fishing Adventure: Switch
- King Lucas: Switch
- Knightin'+: PlayStation 4, Switch
- Last Encounter: Switch
- Otherworldly: Switch
- Tower of Babel - no mercy: Switch
- UBERMOSH:OMEGA: Switch