Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (17 au 21 février 2020)

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (17 au 21 février 2020)

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Comme on peut le remarquer, l'industrie du jeu vidéo commence à s'activer en proposant beaucoup plus de jeux que les semaines précédentes.

 

Le mardi 18 février 2020

  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle: PlayStation 4, Xbox One
  • DCL – The Game: PlayStation 4
  • Hunt: Showdown: PlayStation 4
  • Lost Artifacts: Xbox One
  • Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo: Switch
  • Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo - Limited Edition: Switch
  • Vanquish: PlayStation 4

 Le mercredi 19 février 2020

  • 3000th Duel: Switch
  • Bunny Parking: Xbox One

Le jeudi 20 février 2020

  • A Sound Plan: Switch
  • Autobahn Police Simulator 2: PlayStation 4
  • Blood will be Spilled: Switch
  • Devil May Cry 3 - Special Edition: Switch
  • Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Draugen: PlayStation 4, Xbox One
  • Fred3ric: Switch
  • Georifters: Switch
  • Katana Kami: PlayStation 4
  • Lines XL: Switch
  • Oddmar:Switch
  • SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2: Switch
  • Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow: Switch
  • Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt: PlayStation 4
  • Uncharted Tides: Port Royal: Switch
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Vitamin Connection: Switch

Le vendredi 21 février 2020

  • Ailment: Xbox One
  • Blood Breed: Switch
  • Brief Battles: Switch
  • Bullet Sorrow VR: PlayStation 4
  • Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator: Switch
  • Dark Tower: RPG Dungeon Puzzle: Switch
  • Ego Protocol: Remastered: Switch
  • Fishing Adventure: Switch
  • King Lucas: Switch
  • Knightin'+: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Last Encounter: Switch
  • Otherworldly: Switch
  • Tower of Babel - no mercy: Switch
  • UBERMOSH:OMEGA: Switch
Sur Cinévore par GF

