Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (24 au 29 février 2020)

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (24 au 29 février 2020)

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (24 au 29 février 2020)
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (24 au 29 février 2020)
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (24 au 29 février 2020)
Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine.  Dans les titres à souligner, le trio Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Redux et Metro: Last Light Redux débarque sur Switch.

 

 

Le mardi 25 février 2020

  • Castle of no Escape 2: Xbox One
  • Hayfever: Switch
  • KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind [Ajout téléchargeable]: Xbox One
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch
  • Rune Factory 4 Special - Archival Edition: Switch
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN: Switch
  • Two Point Hospital: Xbox One, Switch
  • Wasteland Remastered: Xbox One

 

Le mercredi 26 février 2020

  • One Finger Death Punch 2: Switch
  • Vasilis: Xbox One, Switch

 

Le jeudi 27 février 2020

  • Animated Jigsaws Collection: Switch
  • Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary: Switch
  • Dual Brain Vol.3: Shapes: Switch
  • Heaven Dust: Switch
  • Hero must die. again: Switch
  • Kingdom Rush Frontiers: Switch
  • MouseCraft: Switch
  • Served!: Switch
  • Soul Axiom Rebooted: Switch
  • Voxelgram: Switch
  • Wanderlust Travel Stories: Switch

 

Le vendredi 28 février

  • Bloodroots: Switch
  • Bucket Knight: Xbox One, Switch
  • Depixtion: Switch
  • Ganbare! Super Strikers: Switch
  • LocO-SportS: Switch
  • Metro 2033 Redux: Switch
  • Metro Redux: Switch
  • Metro: Last Light Redux: Switch
  • ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS: Xbox One
  • Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIV: PlayStation 4, Windows PC
  • STAB STAB STAB!: Xbox One, Switch
  • Spartan Fist: Switch
