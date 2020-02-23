Les gros titres...

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Dans les titres à souligner, le trio Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Redux et Metro: Last Light Redux débarque sur Switch.
Le mardi 25 février 2020
- Castle of no Escape 2: Xbox One
- Hayfever: Switch
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind [Ajout téléchargeable]: Xbox One
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch
- Rune Factory 4 Special - Archival Edition: Switch
- SAMURAI SHODOWN: Switch
- Two Point Hospital: Xbox One, Switch
- Wasteland Remastered: Xbox One
Le mercredi 26 février 2020
- One Finger Death Punch 2: Switch
- Vasilis: Xbox One, Switch
Le jeudi 27 février 2020
- Animated Jigsaws Collection: Switch
- Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary: Switch
- Dual Brain Vol.3: Shapes: Switch
- Heaven Dust: Switch
- Hero must die. again: Switch
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers: Switch
- MouseCraft: Switch
- Served!: Switch
- Soul Axiom Rebooted: Switch
- Voxelgram: Switch
- Wanderlust Travel Stories: Switch
Le vendredi 28 février
- Bloodroots: Switch
- Bucket Knight: Xbox One, Switch
- Depixtion: Switch
- Ganbare! Super Strikers: Switch
- LocO-SportS: Switch
- Metro 2033 Redux: Switch
- Metro Redux: Switch
- Metro: Last Light Redux: Switch
- ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS: Xbox One
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIV: PlayStation 4, Windows PC
- STAB STAB STAB!: Xbox One, Switch
- Spartan Fist: Switch