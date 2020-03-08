Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (9 au 15 mars 2020)

Les gros titres...

À ne pas manquer

Nouvelles chaudes :
Nouvelles jeux vidéo

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

Petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux. Elle est tout de même marquée par la sortie de Ori and the Will of the Wisps, l'un des jeux les plus attendus cette année.

 

Le mardi 10 mars 2020

  • Manette POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller  - Animal Crossing: K.Slider: Switch
  • Manette POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller - Animal Crossing: Timmy & Tommy Nook: Switch

 

Le mercredi 11 mars 2020

  • MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Xbox One
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox One, Windows PC

 

Le jeudi 12 mars 2020

  • A Street Cat's Tale: Switch
  • Brotherhood United: Switch
  • Half Past Fate: Switch
  • Half Past Fate: Switch
  • Mystic Vale: Switch
  • inbento: Switch

 

Le vendredi 13 maris 2020

  • Alder's Blood: Switch
  • Bleeding Edge [Beta 2]: Xbox One
  • Nioh 2: PlayStation 4
  • Rack N Ruin: Switch
  • Syder Reloaded: Switch: 
  • YOGA MASTER: Switch

 

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

Dany &amp; Reny Show épisode 1

Dany & Reny Show épisode 1

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

2020, une année de transition côté jeux vidéo

2020, une année de transition côté jeux vidéo

GF recommande

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (2 au 6 mars 2020)

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

Une autre mesure de Sonos qui ne plait pas

Une autre mesure de Sonos qui ne plait pas

CES 2020: HiSense lance la Laser TV à auto-élévation

CES 2020: HiSense lance la Laser TV à auto-élévation

CES 2020: Enfin les TV auront un mode pour corriger l'effet de mouvement désagréable

CES 2020: Enfin les TV auront un mode pour corriger l'effet de mouvement désagréable

CES 2020: Une litière pour chat connectée qui analyse le résultat

CES 2020: Une litière pour chat connectée qui analyse le résultat

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

Les conditions ne sont plus réunies pour deux lancements cette année

Les conditions ne sont plus réunies pour deux lancements cette année

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...