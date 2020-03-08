Petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux. Elle est tout de même marquée par la sortie de Ori and the Will of the Wisps, l'un des jeux les plus attendus cette année.

Le mardi 10 mars 2020

Manette POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller - Animal Crossing: K.Slider: Switch

Manette POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller - Animal Crossing: Timmy & Tommy Nook: Switch

Le mercredi 11 mars 2020

MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Xbox One

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox One, Windows PC

Le jeudi 12 mars 2020

A Street Cat's Tale: Switch

Brotherhood United: Switch

Half Past Fate: Switch

Mystic Vale: Switch

inbento: Switch

Le vendredi 13 maris 2020