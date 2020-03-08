Petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux. Elle est tout de même marquée par la sortie de Ori and the Will of the Wisps, l'un des jeux les plus attendus cette année.
Le mardi 10 mars 2020
- Manette POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller - Animal Crossing: K.Slider: Switch
- Manette POWER A Enhanced Wireless Controller - Animal Crossing: Timmy & Tommy Nook: Switch
Le mercredi 11 mars 2020
- MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Xbox One
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox One, Windows PC
Le jeudi 12 mars 2020
- A Street Cat's Tale: Switch
- Brotherhood United: Switch
- Half Past Fate: Switch
- Half Past Fate: Switch
- Mystic Vale: Switch
- inbento: Switch
Le vendredi 13 maris 2020
- Alder's Blood: Switch
- Bleeding Edge [Beta 2]: Xbox One
- Nioh 2: PlayStation 4
- Rack N Ruin: Switch
- Syder Reloaded: Switch:
- YOGA MASTER: Switch