Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine.
Le mardi 17 mars 2020
- Covert: PlayStation 4
- Explosive Jake: Xbox One
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package: PlayStation 4
- LA-MULANA: Switch
- LA-MULANA 2: Switch
- MLB The Show 20: PlayStation 4
- OVERPASS: Xbox One, Switch
- SeaBed: Switch
Le jeudi 19 mars 2020
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2: Xbox One
- TurboGrafx-16 mini: Hardware
Le vendredi 20 mars 2020
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Switch
- DOOM 64: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch
- Doom Eternal: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch, Stadia
- RPG Maker MV: PlayStation 4, Switch