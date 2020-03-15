Outil de recherche

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (15 au 20 mars 2020)

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine.

 

Le mardi 17 mars 2020

  • Covert: PlayStation 4
  • Explosive Jake: Xbox One
  • Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package: PlayStation 4
  • LA-MULANA: Switch
  • LA-MULANA 2: Switch
  • MLB The Show 20: PlayStation 4
  • OVERPASS: Xbox One, Switch
  • SeaBed: Switch

 

Le jeudi 19 mars 2020

  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2: Xbox One
  • TurboGrafx-16 mini: Hardware

 

Le vendredi 20 mars 2020

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Switch
  • DOOM 64: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch
  • Doom Eternal: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch, Stadia
  • RPG Maker MV: PlayStation 4, Switch
