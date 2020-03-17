Vous êtes un amateur des jeux Overcooked et Tools Up? Voici un titre qui pourrait vous intéresser. Il s’agit du jeu Moving Out qui sera disponible sur Switch, PC, PS4 et Xbox One le 28 avril prochain. Ce jeu vous propose de déménager en coop. Un autre excellent moyen de vous obstiner et surtout de vous amuser entre amis.Aujourd’hui Team 17 a annoncé que les précommandes allaient débuter. Le plus beau dans tout ça c’est que les joueurs qui vont précommander le jeu vont avoir accès à une démo, et ce, dès maintenant. L’action se déroule dans la ville de Packmore et vous pourrez vous obstiner et rigoler dans plus de 50 nivaux. De plus, les joueurs qui vont acheter le titre en avance ils vont recevoir l’ajout Employees of the Month Pack, un DLC qui vous permettra d’obtenir des personnages additionnels Professor Inkle the octopus, Bruce the koala bear, Sprinkles the donut et Dials the CRT. Ces personnages vont s’ajouter à l’équipe F.A.R.Ts (Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians). Bref, voici un titre qui plaira aux amateurs de jeux en coop. Vivement le 28 avril pour pouvoir s’y plonger.

Key Features

Couch co-op gameplay: Players can take on the challenge either alone or with up to three friends with local cooperative gameplay, helping or hindering each other as they shift a variety of objects

Location, location, location: F.A.R.Ts are ready to move anything in the town of Packmore and beyond. The Smooth Moves company is always ready to help!

Physics: Are pesky doors and windows standing in your way? Blast through them with physics, just be careful of any breakables!

Character customisation: From colour options to hijabs and wheelchairs, players can customise their technicians with a number of choices. Make your mover unique with a whole host of customisation options including hats, hair styles, and horticulture!

Assist Mode: Longer time limits, reduced difficulty, and level skipping are just some of the options to ensure that players of all ability levels can join in!

Accessibility: Dyslexia-friendly text, scalable user interface, and remappable keyboard controls are all featured so that everyone can enjoy the moving mayhem.