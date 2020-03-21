On vous présente la deuxième émission du Dany & Reny Show. Malheureusement, dû à un petit problème technique nous vous présentons cette émission en format Balado. Merci de votre compréhension. Dans ce ‘’show’’, nous allons parler des jeux : Dragon Quest XI, American Fugitive, Spirith of the North, Valfaris, It came from space and ate our brains, Rugby 20, Woven, Children of Morta, Super Kickers League, Disgaea 4 Complete +, Skellboy et Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha.
Titre : Dragon Quest XI
Développeur :Square Enix
Éditeur : Square Enix
Genre : RPG
Plateformes : Xbox One, PS4, PC
Date de parution : 27 septembre 2019
Prix : Switch 79,99$ PS4 39,99$
Titre : American Fugitive
Développeur : Fallen Tree Games
Éditeur : Curve Digital
Genre : Action
Plateformes : PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
Date de parution : 21 mai 2019
Prix : 26,99$
Titre : Spirit of the North
Développeur : Infuse Studio, LLC
Éditeur : Merge Games
Genre : Action-Aventure
Plateformes : PS4, PC , Switch
Date de parution : 1 novembre 2019
Prix : 33,49$
Titre : Valfaris
Développeur : Steel Mantis
Éditeur : Merge Games
Genre : Action
Plateformes : PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC
Date de parution : 14 décembre 2018
Prix : 33,49$
Titre : It came from space and ate our brains
Développeur : Triangle Studios
Éditeur : All In! Games
Genre : Action- Aventure
Plateformes : Xbox One, PC, PS4, Switch
Date de parution : 28 janvier 2020
Prix : 18,99$
Titre : Rugby 20
Développeur : Eko Software
Éditeur : Bigben Interactive
Genre : Sport
Plateformes : Xbox One, PS4, PC
Date de parution : 23 janvier 2020
Prix : 59,99$
Titre : Woven
Développeur : Alterego Games
Éditeur : StickyLock Studios
Genre : Aventure
Plateformes : Xbox One, Switch, PS4, PC
Date de parution : 15 novembre 2019
Prix : 25,99$
Titre : Children of Morta
Développeur : Dead Mage
Éditeur : 11 Bit Studios
Genre : Action- Aventure
Plateformes : PS, Xbox One, PS4, Switch
Date de parution : 3 septembre 2019
Prix : 27,99$
Titre : Super Kickers League
Développeur : Xaloc Studios S.L
Éditeur : Xaloc Studios
Genre : Sport
Plateformes : Switch, PC, PS4
Date de parution : 20 mars 2019
Prix : 19,83$
Titre : Disgaea Complete +
Développeur : Nippon Ichi Software
Éditeur : NIS America
Genre : Tactical RPG
Plateformes : Switch, PS4
Date de parution : 29 octobre 2019
Prix : 66,14$
Titre : Skellboy
Développeur : Umaiki Games
Éditeur : Umaiki Games
Genre : Action RPG
Plateformes : Switch, PC
Date de parution : 30 janvier 2020
Prix : 19,69$
Titre : Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha
Développeur : CITY Connection
Éditeur : NIS America
Genre : Compilation
Plateformes : Switch
Date de parution : 21 janvier
Prix : 52,91$