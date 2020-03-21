On vous présente la deuxième émission du Dany & Reny Show. Malheureusement, dû à un petit problème technique nous vous présentons cette émission en format Balado. Merci de votre compréhension. Dans ce ‘’show’’, nous allons parler des jeux : Dragon Quest XI, American Fugitive, Spirith of the North, Valfaris, It came from space and ate our brains, Rugby 20, Woven, Children of Morta, Super Kickers League, Disgaea 4 Complete +, Skellboy et Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha.

Titre : Dragon Quest XI

Développeur :Square Enix

Éditeur : Square Enix

Genre : RPG

Plateformes : Xbox One, PS4, PC

Date de parution : 27 septembre 2019

Prix : Switch 79,99$ PS4 39,99$

Titre : American Fugitive

Développeur : Fallen Tree Games

Éditeur : Curve Digital

Genre : Action

Plateformes : PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Date de parution : 21 mai 2019

Prix : 26,99$

Titre : Spirit of the North

Développeur : Infuse Studio, LLC

Éditeur : Merge Games

Genre : Action-Aventure

Plateformes : PS4, PC , Switch

Date de parution : 1 novembre 2019

Prix : 33,49$

Titre : Valfaris

Développeur : Steel Mantis

Éditeur : Merge Games

Genre : Action

Plateformes : PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

Date de parution : 14 décembre 2018

Prix : 33,49$

Titre : It came from space and ate our brains

Développeur : Triangle Studios

Éditeur : All In! Games

Genre : Action- Aventure

Plateformes : Xbox One, PC, PS4, Switch

Date de parution : 28 janvier 2020

Prix : 18,99$

Titre : Rugby 20

Développeur : Eko Software

Éditeur : Bigben Interactive

Genre : Sport

Plateformes : Xbox One, PS4, PC

Date de parution : 23 janvier 2020

Prix : 59,99$

Titre : Woven

Développeur : Alterego Games

Éditeur : StickyLock Studios

Genre : Aventure

Plateformes : Xbox One, Switch, PS4, PC

Date de parution : 15 novembre 2019

Prix : 25,99$

Titre : Children of Morta

Développeur : Dead Mage

Éditeur : 11 Bit Studios

Genre : Action- Aventure

Plateformes : PS, Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Date de parution : 3 septembre 2019

Prix : 27,99$

Titre : Super Kickers League

Développeur : Xaloc Studios S.L

Éditeur : Xaloc Studios

Genre : Sport

Plateformes : Switch, PC, PS4

Date de parution : 20 mars 2019

Prix : 19,83$

Titre : Disgaea Complete +

Développeur : Nippon Ichi Software

Éditeur : NIS America

Genre : Tactical RPG

Plateformes : Switch, PS4

Date de parution : 29 octobre 2019

Prix : 66,14$

Titre : Skellboy

Développeur : Umaiki Games

Éditeur : Umaiki Games

Genre : Action RPG

Plateformes : Switch, PC

Date de parution : 30 janvier 2020

Prix : 19,69$

Titre : Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha

Développeur : CITY Connection

Éditeur : NIS America

Genre : Compilation

Plateformes : Switch

Date de parution : 21 janvier

Prix : 52,91$