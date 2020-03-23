Outil de recherche

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (23 au 27 mars 2020)

Les gros titres...

Nouvelles chaudes :
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine.

 

Le lundi 22 mars 2020

  • Half-Life: Alyx (pour VR) :Windows PC
  • Rhythm of the Gods: Switch

Le mardi 24 mars 2020

  • Bleeding Edge: Xbox One, Windows PC
  • Colorgrid: Switch
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition: Switch
  • Hyperspace Delivery Service: Switch
  • Moons of Madness: PlayStation 4. Xbox One
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York: Switch

Le jeudi 26 mars 2020

  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition: Switch
  • CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE-: Switch
  • Card Game Bundle Vol. 1: Switch
  • Control: The Foundation: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC
  • DreamGallery: Switch
  • Grand Guilds: Switch
  • Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2: Switch
  • JigSaw Abundance: Switch
  • Mekorama: Switch
  • NecroWorm: Switch
  • One Step From Eden: Switch
  • Sin Slayers: Switch
  • Trailer Trashers: Switch
  • Wanba Warriors: Switch
  • Wenjia: Switch

Le vendredi 27 mars 2020

  • Children of Zodiarcs: Switch
  • CopperBell: Switch
  • Duck Souls+: Switch
  • Gigantosaurus The Game: Xbox One, Switch
  • Inops: Xbox One
  • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4: Xbox One
  • Repressed: Switch
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected: Switch

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (23 au 27 mars 2020)

À voir sur GF...