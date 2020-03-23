voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine.
Le lundi 22 mars 2020
- Half-Life: Alyx (pour VR) :Windows PC
- Rhythm of the Gods: Switch
Le mardi 24 mars 2020
- Bleeding Edge: Xbox One, Windows PC
- Colorgrid: Switch
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition: Switch
- Hyperspace Delivery Service: Switch
- Moons of Madness: PlayStation 4. Xbox One
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York: Switch
Le jeudi 26 mars 2020
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition: Switch
- CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE-: Switch
- Card Game Bundle Vol. 1: Switch
- Control: The Foundation: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC
- DreamGallery: Switch
- Grand Guilds: Switch
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2: Switch
- JigSaw Abundance: Switch
- Mekorama: Switch
- NecroWorm: Switch
- One Step From Eden: Switch
- Sin Slayers: Switch
- Trailer Trashers: Switch
- Wanba Warriors: Switch
- Wenjia: Switch
Le vendredi 27 mars 2020
- Children of Zodiarcs: Switch
- CopperBell: Switch
- Duck Souls+: Switch
- Gigantosaurus The Game: Xbox One, Switch
- Inops: Xbox One
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4: Xbox One
- Repressed: Switch
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected: Switch