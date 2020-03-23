Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Reventure maintenant disponible sur iOs et Android

Les gros titres...

TOM CLANCY'S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT: Épisode 2 disponible demain
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
TOM CLANCY'S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT: Épisode 2 disponible demain
Reventure maintenant disponible sur iOs et Android
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Reventure maintenant disponible sur iOs et Android
Une nouvelle bande-annonce de SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
Bande-annonces-jeux
Une nouvelle bande-annonce de SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
"Monster Hunter World: Iceborne" est désormais disponible
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
"Monster Hunter World: Iceborne" est désormais disponible
TOM CLANCY'S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT: Épisode 2 disponible demain
Reventure maintenant disponible sur iOs et Android
Une nouvelle bande-annonce de SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
"Monster Hunter World: Iceborne" est désormais disponible
Nouvelles chaudes :
Nouvelles jeux vidéo

nouvelles, Android, Reventure Pixelatto

 Le jeu du studio indépendant Pixelatto Reventure est maintenant disponible sur vos téléphones intelligents. Ainsi, les personnes qui possèdent un appareil mobile fonctionnant sous Android ou iOS peuvent se procurer ce jeu via les différents marchés. Vous pourrez donc vous amuser avec ce jeu de plateforme 2D et tenter d'obtenir l'une des 100 fins. Reventure a connu beaucoup de succès sur PC et Nintendo Switch. Voici quelques caractéristiques :

One hundred different endings
Lots of "Aha!" moments.
A big bunch of unlockable stuff.
Bazillions of secrets and pop-culture references.
Time travel, battle royale fights, mimics, permadeath, shotguns, mining, resource gathering, base building, global leaderboards...
Cutting humor.
A beautiful OST featuring more than 15 original themes.

Faits intéressants

The original concept was originated from a Ludum Dare game jam, where it scored 3rd place.
It's the first commercial game of the Spanish indie studio Pixelatto.
The developers are inside the game. You can kill them if you don't like something.
The game was originally named "Lonk's Adventure" but was changed to avoid possible legal issues and in response to players feedback.

Reventure est un excellent jeu pour les amateurs de plateforme, le plus beau dans tout ça c'est qu'il est offert è un prix raisonnable.

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Dany &amp; Reny Show épisode 1

Dany & Reny Show épisode 1

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

GF recommande

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (23 au 27 mars 2020)

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

COVID-19: Telus offre de belles mesures dont son Internet illimité

COVID-19: Telus offre de belles mesures dont son Internet illimité

Une autre mesure de Sonos qui ne plait pas

Une autre mesure de Sonos qui ne plait pas

CES 2020: HiSense lance la Laser TV à auto-élévation

CES 2020: HiSense lance la Laser TV à auto-élévation

CES 2020: Enfin les TV auront un mode pour corriger l'effet de mouvement désagréable

CES 2020: Enfin les TV auront un mode pour corriger l'effet de mouvement désagréable

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

On achète une télé 8k ou 4K pour les PS5 et Xbox Series X?

On achète une télé 8k ou 4K pour les PS5 et Xbox Series X?

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...