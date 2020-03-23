Le jeu du studio indépendant Pixelatto Reventure est maintenant disponible sur vos téléphones intelligents. Ainsi, les personnes qui possèdent un appareil mobile fonctionnant sous Android ou iOS peuvent se procurer ce jeu via les différents marchés. Vous pourrez donc vous amuser avec ce jeu de plateforme 2D et tenter d'obtenir l'une des 100 fins. Reventure a connu beaucoup de succès sur PC et Nintendo Switch. Voici quelques caractéristiques :

One hundred different endings

Lots of "Aha!" moments.

A big bunch of unlockable stuff.

Bazillions of secrets and pop-culture references.

Time travel, battle royale fights, mimics, permadeath, shotguns, mining, resource gathering, base building, global leaderboards...

Cutting humor.

A beautiful OST featuring more than 15 original themes.

Faits intéressants

The original concept was originated from a Ludum Dare game jam, where it scored 3rd place.

It's the first commercial game of the Spanish indie studio Pixelatto.

The developers are inside the game. You can kill them if you don't like something.

The game was originally named "Lonk's Adventure" but was changed to avoid possible legal issues and in response to players feedback.

Reventure est un excellent jeu pour les amateurs de plateforme, le plus beau dans tout ça c'est qu'il est offert è un prix raisonnable.