Alors que plusieurs d'entre nous sommes pris entre quatre murs à la maison, le jeu vidéo devient une fenêtre vers l'extérieur. Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste  de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Il ne s'agit que de suggestions et notez que les éditeurs peuvent changer les dates sans préavis.

 

Le lundi 31 mars 2020

  • Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: Switch
  • Chapeau: Switch
  • Final Assault: PlayStation 4
  • Good Goliath: PlayStation 4
  • Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher: PlayStation 4
  • Journey to the Savage Planet: PlayStation 4
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Overpass: PlayStation 4
  • Persona 5 Royal: PlayStation 4
  • Random Heroes: PlayStation 4
  • Stones of the Revenant: Switch
  • TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD: Switch
  • The Casebook of Arkady Smith: PlayStation 4
  • The Complex: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Treachery in Beatdown City: Switch
  • Zombie Army Trilogy: Switch

Le mercredi 1er avril 2020

  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Wurroom: Switch

 Le jeudi 2 avril 2020

  • Curious Expedition: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • Horror Bundle Vol. 1: Switch
  • Junk Jack: Switch: 
  • Lost Artifacts: Switch
  • MazM: Jekyll and Hyde: Switch
  • MetaChampions: Switch
  • Pocket Harvest: Switch
  • Rascal Fight: Switch
  • Snakeybus: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • The Otterman Empire: Switch

Le vendredi 3 avril 2020

  • Coral Nintendo Switch Lite: Switch
  • Drift Zone Arcade: Switch
  • HyperParasite: PlayStation 4, Switch
  • In Other Waters: Switch
  • Resident Evil 3: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC 
