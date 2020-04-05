Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux qui est quand même marquée par la sortie de Final Fantasy VII Remake sur PS4.
Le mardi 7 avril 2020
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories: Switch
Le mercredi 8 avril 2020
- Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike: Switch
- Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition: Switch
- Pen and Paper Games Bundle: Switch
- Towertale: Switch
- Ubongo: Switch
Le jeudi 9 avril 2020
- Gunbrick: Reloaded: Switch
- Vigor - Closed Beta: Switch
Le vendredi 10 avril 2020
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: PlayStation 4
- RMX Real Motocross: Switch
Le samedi 11 avril 2020
- Space Engineers: Xbox One
- Tharsis: Switch