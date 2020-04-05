Outil de recherche

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (6 au 11 avril 2020)

Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux qui est quand même marquée par la sortie de Final Fantasy VII Remake sur PS4.

 

Le mardi 7 avril 2020

  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories: Switch

 

Le mercredi 8 avril 2020

  • Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike: Switch
  • Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition: Switch
  • Pen and Paper Games Bundle: Switch
  • Towertale: Switch
  • Ubongo: Switch

Le jeudi 9 avril 2020

  • Gunbrick: Reloaded: Switch
  • Vigor - Closed Beta: Switch

Le vendredi 10 avril 2020

  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: PlayStation 4
  • RMX Real Motocross: Switch

Le samedi 11 avril 2020

  • Space Engineers: Xbox One
  • Tharsis: Switch

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Dany &amp; Reny Show épisode 1

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

Covid-19: Les téléchargements du logiciel ZOOM augmentent de 1 270%

COVID-19: Telus offre de belles mesures dont son Internet illimité

Une autre mesure de Sonos qui ne plait pas

CES 2020: HiSense lance la Laser TV à auto-élévation

On achète une télé 8k ou 4K pour les PS5 et Xbox Series X?

