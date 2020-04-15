Les gros titres...

Les joueurs Xbox vivant en Amérique du Nord peuvent dès maintenant s’amuser avec le jeu ‘’Free-To-Play’’ Phantasy Star Online 2. C’est tout un monde qui attend les amateurs de la franchise qui sont invités à se rejoindre virtuellement afin d’explorer de nombreux mondes. Vous pourrez bien sûr concevoir votre personnage en choisissant parmi les quatre races et les neuf classes disponibles. Une fois, votre avatar créé vous pourrez rejoindre onze autres joueurs afin d’explorer et de combattre les boss. Le plus beau dans tout ça c’est que le titre sera adapté en anglais afin d’offrir une meilleure expérience aux joueurs. De plus, lors de vos quêtes, vous pourrez aller vous reposer dans les divers casinos afin de jouer à différents mini-jeux. SEGA a également laissé savoir que Phantasy Star Online 2 sera ‘’Cross-play’’ avec les joueurs PC lorsque le titre sortira plus tard en mai. Ce n’est pas tout, afin de célébrer le lancement de PSO2, SEGA vous propose de nombreuses surprises.<

• Every day between April 15th-23rd, ARKS Operatives will receive a special log-in bonus when they report for duty! The Half Scape Doll is able to sacrifice itself to revive players automatically if they become incapacitated on the battlefield – a real boost when fighting the Falspawn.

• ARKS who join an Alliance with at least four members before April 28th will receive a SG20 Ticket (x1). And members of Alliances that have earned at least 5,000 Alliance Points before April 28th will receive the collectable emote #269: Impromptu Tea Party!

• Two new Urgent Quests: "The Cunning Black Winged Vanguard" & "The False Champion: Luther the Fallen" begin this week.

• PSO2 Diva, Quna, returns for live concerts on Saturdays and Sundays!

• The Cherry Blossom season is coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 with a new look to the renowned Franca's Café! Certain ARKS Ship lobbies will also change their appearances periodically.

• PSO2 is one of the first games to be included in Microsoft's new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks program! All PSO2 players with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will receive extra special goodies after their first log in, including an Xbox jacket and Xbox Controller accessory for their character to show off in-game. Additional Perks will be made available every month, such as bonus Half Scape Dolls and more.

• The ever-expanding catalog of outfits and accessories to collect and mix-and-match continues to grow with the introduction of the Heroic Wanderer AC Scratch Ticket.