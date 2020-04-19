Les gros titres...

Voici une liste de jeux disponible à l'achat cette semaine. Il s'agit cette fois d'une grosse semaine alors que plusieurs jeux sur l'ensemble des plateformes sont proposés. On souligne Deliver Us The Moon sur PS4, Moto GP 20 sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch et NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO sur Switch. Bonne semaine!
Le lundi 20 avril 2020
- Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown: Switch
- OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator: Switch
- Shadows: Switch
- BRUTAL RAGE: Xbox One
- Help Will Come Tomorrow: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
Le mardi 21 avril 2020
- Obey Me: PlayStation 4
- Wonder Blade: PlayStation 4
Le mercredi 22 avril 2020
- ITTA: Switch
- TaniNani: Switch
Le jeudi 23 avril 2020
- Aces of the Multiverse: PlayStation 4
- Broken Lines: Switch
- Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~: Switch
- Damaged In Transit: Switch
- Hang The Kings: Switch
- Little Busters! Converted Edition: Switch
- MotoGP 20: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
- PICROSS S4: Switch
- SmileBASIC 4: Switch
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition: Switch
- Yumeutsutsu Re:After: Switch
- Yumeutsutsu Re:Master: Switch
- eSports Legend: Switch
Le vendredi 24 avril 2020
- Archaica: The Path Of Light: Switch
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack: PlayStation 4
- Debtor: Switch
- Deliver Us The Moon: PlayStation 4
- Guard Duty: PlayStation 4, Switch
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO: Switch
- Predator: Hunting Grounds: PlayStation 4
- Spuds Unearthed: PlayStation 4
- Trials of Mana: PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Switch