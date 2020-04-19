Les gros titres...

Voici une liste de jeux disponible à l'achat cette semaine. Il s'agit cette fois d'une grosse semaine alors que plusieurs jeux sur l'ensemble des plateformes sont proposés. On souligne Deliver Us The Moon sur PS4, Moto GP 20 sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch et NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO sur Switch. Bonne semaine!

Le lundi 20 avril 2020

Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown: Switch

OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator: Switch

Shadows: Switch

BRUTAL RAGE: Xbox One

Help Will Come Tomorrow: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch

Le mardi 21 avril 2020

Obey Me: PlayStation 4

Wonder Blade: PlayStation 4

Le mercredi 22 avril 2020

ITTA: Switch

TaniNani: Switch

Le jeudi 23 avril 2020

Aces of the Multiverse: PlayStation 4

Broken Lines: Switch

Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~: Switch

Damaged In Transit: Switch

Hang The Kings: Switch

Little Busters! Converted Edition: Switch

MotoGP 20: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch

PICROSS S4: Switch

SmileBASIC 4: Switch

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Switch

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition: Switch

Yumeutsutsu Re:After: Switch

Yumeutsutsu Re:Master: Switch

eSports Legend: Switch

Le vendredi 24 avril 2020