Les gros titres...

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux vidéo. À souligner quand même la fin de l’exclusivité de temps PS4 de l'édition remastérisée de Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered qui débarque sur Xbox One. Également on souligne Streets of Rage 4 sur Switch et de Gears Tactics sur Xbox One et Windows PC. Bonne semaine!
Le mardi 28 avril 2020
- Daymare: 1998: Xbox One
- Gears Tactics: Xbox One, Windows PC
- Moving Out: Xbox One, Switch
- SnowRunner: Xbox One
Le mercredi 29 avril 2020
- Active Neurons - Puzzle game: Switch
- Dread Nautical: Xbox One, Switch
- Shred! 2 - ft Sam Pilgrim: Xbox One
Le jeudi 30 avril 2020
- Bubble: Switch
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered: Xbox One
- Levelhead: Switch
- Ministry of Broadcast: Switch
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE: Switch
- Streets of Rage 4: Switch
Le vendredi 1er mai 2020
- Arcade Spirits: Switch
- Gun Crazy: Switch
- Swapperoo: Switch