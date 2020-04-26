Les gros titres...

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux vidéo. À souligner quand même la fin de l’exclusivité de temps PS4 de l'édition remastérisée de Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered qui débarque sur Xbox One. Également on souligne Streets of Rage 4 sur Switch et de Gears Tactics sur Xbox One et Windows PC. Bonne semaine!

Le mardi 28 avril 2020

Daymare: 1998: Xbox One

Gears Tactics: Xbox One, Windows PC

Moving Out: Xbox One, Switch

SnowRunner: Xbox One

Le mercredi 29 avril 2020

Active Neurons - Puzzle game: Switch

Dread Nautical: Xbox One, Switch

Shred! 2 - ft Sam Pilgrim: Xbox One

Le jeudi 30 avril 2020

Bubble: Switch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered: Xbox One

Levelhead: Switch

Ministry of Broadcast: Switch

SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE: Switch

Streets of Rage 4: Switch

Le vendredi 1er mai 2020