Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (28 avril au 1er mai 2020)

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Xbox One, PS4, nouvelles, PC, sorties jeux de la semaine Switch

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux vidéo. À souligner quand même la fin de l’exclusivité de temps PS4 de l'édition remastérisée de Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered qui débarque sur Xbox One. Également on souligne Streets of Rage 4 sur Switch et de Gears Tactics sur Xbox One et Windows PC. Bonne semaine!

Le mardi 28 avril 2020

  • Daymare: 1998: Xbox One
  • Gears Tactics: Xbox One, Windows PC
  • Moving Out: Xbox One, Switch
  • SnowRunner: Xbox One

Le mercredi 29 avril 2020

  • Active Neurons - Puzzle game: Switch
  • Dread Nautical: Xbox One, Switch
  • Shred! 2 - ft Sam Pilgrim: Xbox One

Le jeudi 30 avril 2020

  • Bubble: Switch
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered: Xbox One
  • Levelhead: Switch
  • Ministry of Broadcast: Switch
  • SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE: Switch
  • Streets of Rage 4: Switch

Le vendredi 1er mai 2020

  • Arcade Spirits: Switch
  • Gun Crazy: Switch
  • Swapperoo: Switch
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (28 avril au 1er mai 2020)

