Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (4 au 9 mai 2020)

Les sorties jeux de la semaine
Xbox One, nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine Switch

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux avec des titres majoritairement sur la console Nintendo Switch.

Le mardi 5 mai 2020

  • Tonight We Riot: Switch

Le jeudi 7 mai 2020

  • Fledgling Heroes: Switch
  • Gerritory: Switch
  • Infinite - Beyond the Mind: Switch
  • Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl: Switch
  • Relic Hunters Zero: Remix: Switch
  • Spirit of the North: Switch
  • The Bullet: Time of Revenge: Switch
  • Void Bastards: Switch

Le vendredi 8 mai 2020

  • Dark Burial: Switch
  • Fury Unleashed: Xbox One, Switch
  • Megabyte Punch: Switch
  • SuperMash: Switch

Le samedi 9 mai 2020

  • Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge: Switch
