Les gros titres...

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux avec des titres majoritairement sur la console Nintendo Switch.
Le mardi 5 mai 2020
- Tonight We Riot: Switch
Le jeudi 7 mai 2020
- Fledgling Heroes: Switch
- Gerritory: Switch
- Infinite - Beyond the Mind: Switch
- Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl: Switch
- Relic Hunters Zero: Remix: Switch
- Spirit of the North: Switch
- The Bullet: Time of Revenge: Switch
- Void Bastards: Switch
Le vendredi 8 mai 2020
- Dark Burial: Switch
- Fury Unleashed: Xbox One, Switch
- Megabyte Punch: Switch
- SuperMash: Switch
Le samedi 9 mai 2020
- Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge: Switch