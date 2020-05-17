Les gros titres...

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux. On note quand même TT Isle of Man: Ride On The Edge 2 et l'édition remastérisée de The Wonderful 101 tous deux sur Switch

Le mardi 19 mai 2020

The Wonderful 101: Remastered: Switch

Wasteland 3: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

TT Isle of Man: Ride On The Edge 2: Switch (test en cours)

Golf With Your Friends: Xbox One, Switch, PS4

Le jeudi 21 mai 2020

Monster Prom: XXL: Switch

The Persistence: Switch

Le vendredi 22 mai 2020