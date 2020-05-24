Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (25 au 30 mai 2020) [63612]

Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (25 au 30 mai 2020)

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (25 au 30 mai 2020)
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (25 au 30 mai 2020)
Une mini borne d'arcade pour les 40 ans de Pac-Man
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Une mini borne d'arcade pour les 40 ans de Pac-Man
Animal Crossing: New Horizons téléchargé 3,6 millions de fois en avril
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Animal Crossing: New Horizons téléchargé 3,6 millions de fois en avril
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened sort de l’accès anticipé très bientôt
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened sort de l’accès anticipé très bientôt
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (25 au 30 mai 2020)
Une mini borne d'arcade pour les 40 ans de Pac-Man
Animal Crossing: New Horizons téléchargé 3,6 millions de fois en avril
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened sort de l’accès anticipé très bientôt

Focus sur...

À ne pas manquer

Les manchettes
Nouvelles jeux vidéo

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

Voici venu le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux à sortir cette semaine. On peut sentir que le tempo s'accélère chez les éditeurs qui sont de plus en plus actifs. Entre autre, on souligne les sorties de Minecraft Dungeons (Xbox) et The Last of us Part II (PlayStation). Notez aussi la sorties de plusieurs anciens jeux sur Switch qui ont profité d'une remastérisation.

 

Le mardi 26 mai 2020

  • Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition: Xbox One

Le mercredi 27 mai 2020

  • Ninjala: Switch

Le jeudi 28 mai 2020

  • SYNAPTIC DRIVE: Switch
  • Turmoil: Switch

Le vendredi 29 mai 2020

  • Adam's Venture: Origins: Switch
  • BioShock 2 Remastered: Switch
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: Switch
  • BioShock Remastered: Switch
  • BioShock: The Collection: Switch
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection: Switch
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition: Switch
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: Switch
  • The Last of Us Part II: PlayStation 4
  • XCOM 2 Collection: Switch
  • Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: Switch
  • Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set: Switch

Le samedi 30 mai 2020

  • FLATLAND Vol.1: Switch
  • Princess Closet: Switch

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Dany &amp; Reny Show épisode 1

Dany & Reny Show épisode 1

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

GF recommande

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine (18 au 23 mai 2020)

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

Le service Sonos Radio déployé au Canada

Le service Sonos Radio déployé au Canada

Apple annonce l’abordable iPhone SE

Apple annonce l’abordable iPhone SE

Covid-19: Un service porte-à-porte pour les clients de Samsung

Covid-19: Un service porte-à-porte pour les clients de Samsung

Les Galaxy A71 et Galaxy A51 lancés au Canada

Les Galaxy A71 et Galaxy A51 lancés au Canada

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

L'acheteur compulsif au temps du coronavirus (partie 1)

L'acheteur compulsif au temps du coronavirus (partie 1)

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

GF sur Facebook

Sondage GF

Vous profitez de cette période de COVID-19 pour...

Mots-clés populaires depuis 24h

Récents commentaires

24 mai 2020

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...