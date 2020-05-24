Les gros titres...

Voici venu le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux à sortir cette semaine. On peut sentir que le tempo s'accélère chez les éditeurs qui sont de plus en plus actifs. Entre autre, on souligne les sorties de Minecraft Dungeons (Xbox) et The Last of us Part II (PlayStation). Notez aussi la sorties de plusieurs anciens jeux sur Switch qui ont profité d'une remastérisation.

Le mardi 26 mai 2020

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition: Xbox One

Le mercredi 27 mai 2020

Ninjala: Switch

Le jeudi 28 mai 2020

SYNAPTIC DRIVE: Switch

Turmoil: Switch

Le vendredi 29 mai 2020

Adam's Venture: Origins: Switch

BioShock 2 Remastered: Switch

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: Switch

BioShock Remastered: Switch

BioShock: The Collection: Switch

Borderlands Legendary Collection: Switch

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition: Switch

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: Switch

The Last of Us Part II: PlayStation 4

XCOM 2 Collection: Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set: Switch

Le samedi 30 mai 2020