Les gros titres...

Voici venu le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux à sortir cette semaine. On peut sentir que le tempo s'accélère chez les éditeurs qui sont de plus en plus actifs. Entre autre, on souligne les sorties de Minecraft Dungeons (Xbox) et The Last of us Part II (PlayStation). Notez aussi la sorties de plusieurs anciens jeux sur Switch qui ont profité d'une remastérisation.
Le mardi 26 mai 2020
- Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition: Xbox One
Le mercredi 27 mai 2020
- Ninjala: Switch
Le jeudi 28 mai 2020
- SYNAPTIC DRIVE: Switch
- Turmoil: Switch
Le vendredi 29 mai 2020
- Adam's Venture: Origins: Switch
- BioShock 2 Remastered: Switch
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: Switch
- BioShock Remastered: Switch
- BioShock: The Collection: Switch
- Borderlands Legendary Collection: Switch
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition: Switch
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: Switch
- The Last of Us Part II: PlayStation 4
- XCOM 2 Collection: Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set: Switch
Le samedi 30 mai 2020
- FLATLAND Vol.1: Switch
- Princess Closet: Switch