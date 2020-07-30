Les joueurs PC et Xbox One peuvent dès aujourd’hui découvrir le jeu Yakuza Kiwami 2. Si vous êtes membre du service Xbox Game Pass, vous pourrez y jouer gratuitement, puisque ce titre a été ajouté au service. Yakuza Kiwami 2 est le premier jeu de la franchise Yakuza à utiliser le Dragon Engine afin d’améliorer l’aspect visuel du titre. Certes, dans ce volet vous allez incarner Kiryu alors que ce dernier tente de vivre une vie rangée avec Haruka Sawamura. Toutefois, quelques événements le pousseront à voyager à Sotenbori afin de freiner une guerre. Dans Kiwami 2 vous pourrez aussi incarner Goro Majima, un personnage tout en couleur qui vous plongera dans des quêtes secondaires et de nouveaux mini-jeux. Bref, si vous n’avez jamais eu la chance de jouer à ce titre faites-le maintenant.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 Features:

• Dragons Belong on the Dragon Engine - Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a re-creation of the original Yakuza 2, completely rebuilt in the Dragon Engine, the same engine used in developing Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. Experience gorgeous graphics on top of seamless transitions between battles or when entering or leaving buildings. Character facial animations have undergone a significant overhaul, and all cutscenes and key voiced lines have been re-recorded to enhance the exhilarating drama that unfolds throughout the game.

• Big Hits, Mini Games - Experience visceral street brawling and weapon-based combat, and tons of leisure activities in Kamurocho (Tokyo) and Sotenbori (Osaka), Pull off a wide variety of brutal (and hilarious) Heat Actions, and challenge new minigames such as Golf Bingo, the original arcade release of Virtua Fighter 2, the return of Yakuza 0's much-celebrated Cabaret (including the return of fan-favorite Yuki!), Majima Construction-themed Clan Creator and real-time strategy game, and even SEGA's infamous Toylets!

• Unveil the Truth of Goro Majima - This time around, Kiryu isn't the only one running the show - fans of the Mad Dog of Shimano won't want to miss this new Majima-centric campaign, which features Majima as a playable character, complete with his trusty dagger, and sheds light on his personal journey from the end of Yakuza Kiwami up to Yakuza Kiwami 2.