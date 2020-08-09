Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Comme vous allez le constater, les éditeurs se mettent au boulot pour proposer une longue liste de jeux qui marque le début d'un plus important tempo de l'industrie de jeux vers l'automne qui s'annonce très explosif.
Le mardi 11 août 2020
- Hyper Scape: PS4, PC
- Prehistoric Dude: PS4, PC
- Brunch Club: XBOX ONE, PS4
- Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate: PS4, PC, SWITCH
Le mercredi 12 août 2020
- Banner of the Maid: PS4, SWITCH
- Zero Strain: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Volta-X: PC, SWITCH
- Escape From Tethys: XBOX ONE
- Prehistoric Dude: XBOX ONE
- Metamorphosis: PC, PS4
Le jeudi 13 août 2020
- Bite the Bullet: PC, SWITCH
- Ever Forward: PC
- Boomerang FuL SWITCH, PC
- Faeria: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
- A Total War Saga: TROY: PC, LINUX
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines: XBOX ONE
- Darkestville Castle: PS4, SWITCH
- The Alto Collection: PC, XBOX ONE
- Dying Light: Hellraid: PC
- Through the Darkest of Times: XBOX ONE
- Zero Strain: SWITCH
- Kill It With Fire: PC
- Double Kick Heroes: SWITCH
Le vendredi 14 août 2020
- Car Mechanic Simulator Classic: XBOX ONE
- Dying Light: Hellraid: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Dreamscaper: PC
- Linn: Path of Orchards: XBOX ONE
- Eastern Exorcist: PC
- Of Tanks and Demons III: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
- EA Sports UFC 4: PS4, XBOX ONE
- The Explorer of Night: XBOX ONE
- Bite the Bullet: XBOX ONE
- Prehistoric Dude: SWITCH
- Cooking Simulator: XBOX ONE