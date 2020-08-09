Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 10 au 15 août 2020

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Les gros titres...

Focus sur...

Les manchettes
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Comme vous allez le constater, les éditeurs se mettent au boulot pour proposer une longue liste de jeux qui marque le début d'un plus important tempo de l'industrie de jeux vers l'automne qui s'annonce très explosif.

 

Le mardi 11 août 2020

  • Hyper Scape: PS4, PC
  • Prehistoric Dude: PS4, PC
  • Brunch Club: XBOX ONE, PS4
  • Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate: PS4, PC, SWITCH

Le mercredi 12 août 2020

  • Banner of the Maid: PS4, SWITCH
  • Zero Strain: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Volta-X: PC, SWITCH
  • Escape From Tethys: XBOX ONE
  • Prehistoric Dude: XBOX ONE
  • Metamorphosis: PC, PS4

Le jeudi 13 août 2020

  • Bite the Bullet: PC, SWITCH
  • Ever Forward: PC
  • Boomerang FuL SWITCH, PC
  • Faeria: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
  • A Total War Saga: TROY: PC, LINUX
  • The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines: XBOX ONE
  • Darkestville Castle: PS4, SWITCH
  • The Alto Collection: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Dying Light: Hellraid: PC
  • Through the Darkest of Times: XBOX ONE
  • Zero Strain: SWITCH
  • Kill It With Fire: PC
  • Double Kick Heroes: SWITCH

Le vendredi 14 août 2020

  • Car Mechanic Simulator Classic: XBOX ONE
  • Dying Light: Hellraid: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Dreamscaper: PC
  • Linn: Path of Orchards: XBOX ONE
  • Eastern Exorcist: PC
  • Of Tanks and Demons III: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
  • EA Sports UFC 4: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • The Explorer of Night: XBOX ONE
  • Bite the Bullet: XBOX ONE
  • Prehistoric Dude: SWITCH
  • Cooking Simulator: XBOX ONE
BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

Dany & Reny Show

Dany & Reny Show épisode 3, format Balado

Lire la suite...

Dany & Reny Show épisode 2, format Balado

Lire la suite...

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

On vous parle de l'ajout The Isle of Armor pour Pokemon Sword et Pokemon Shield

On vous parle de l'ajout The Isle of Armor pour Pokemon Sword et Pokemon Shield

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

GF recommande

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 10 au 15 août 2020

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 10 au 15 août 2020

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

L'édition physique du prochain salon CES est annulée

L'édition physique du prochain salon CES est annulée

Débarrer une voiture avec l'iPhone est déjà possible avec la mise à jour iOS 13.6

Débarrer une voiture avec l'iPhone est déjà possible avec la mise à jour iOS 13.6

La Chine fait le ménage et supprime 8000 apps de la version chinoise l'App Store

La Chine fait le ménage et supprime 8000 apps de la version chinoise l'App Store

Apple fera des annonces aujourd'hui lors de sa conférence WWDC

Apple fera des annonces aujourd'hui lors de sa conférence WWDC

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

Xbox Series X et PS5 : En finir avec les temps de chargement?

Xbox Series X et PS5 : En finir avec les temps de chargement?

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

GF sur Facebook

Sondage GF

Vous profitez de cette période de COVID-19 pour...

Mots-clés populaires depuis 24h

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...