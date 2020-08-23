Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux qui sortiront cette semaine.
Le mardi 25 août 2020
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 - Tracks Edition: SWITCH
- Kandagawa Jet Girls: PC, PS4
- Death end re;Quest 2: PS4
- Descenders: PS4
- Giraffe and Annika: PS4, SWITCH
- No Straight Roads: PS4, PC
- Street Power Soccer: XBOX ONE, PS4
- Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story: PC
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series: PS4
Le mercredi 26 août 2020
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Sheepo: PC
Le jeudi 27 août 2020
- Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition: SWITCH, PS4
- Moon: SWITCH
- Tell Me Why: PC, XBOX ONE
- Hypnospace Outlaw: SWITCH, PS4
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos: PC
- Disease: Hidden Object: PC
- Skyhill: Black Mist: XBOX ONE, PS4
- Giraffe and Annika: XBOX ONE
- Surgeon Simulator 2: PC
Le vendredi 28 août 2020
- Road to Guangdong: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions: PS4, PC
- Wasteland 3: PC, PS4
- Project CARS 3: PC, PS4
- Nexomon: Extinction: PC, PS4
- Madden NFL 21: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Windbound: PC, PS4
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars: PC, PS4
- Shing!: PS4, PC
- Liege Dragon: XBOX ONE, PC
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ: XBOX ONE
- Double Kick Heroes: XBOX ONE