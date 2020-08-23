Outil de recherche

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 24 au 28 août 2020

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux qui sortiront cette semaine.

Le mardi 25 août 2020

  • Gear.Club Unlimited 2 - Tracks Edition: SWITCH
  • Kandagawa Jet Girls: PC, PS4
  • Death end re;Quest 2: PS4
  • Descenders: PS4
  • Giraffe and Annika: PS4, SWITCH
  • No Straight Roads: PS4, PC
  • Street Power Soccer: XBOX ONE, PS4
  • Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story: PC
  • Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series: PS4

Le mercredi 26 août 2020

  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Sheepo: PC

Le jeudi 27 août 2020

  • Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition: SWITCH, PS4
  • Moon: SWITCH
  • Tell Me Why: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Hypnospace Outlaw: SWITCH, PS4
  • The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos: PC
  • Disease: Hidden Object: PC
  • Skyhill: Black Mist: XBOX ONE, PS4
  • Giraffe and Annika: XBOX ONE
  • Surgeon Simulator 2: PC

Le vendredi 28 août 2020

  • Road to Guangdong: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions: PS4, PC
  • Wasteland 3: PC, PS4
  • Project CARS 3: PC, PS4
  • Nexomon: Extinction: PC, PS4
  • Madden NFL 21: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Windbound: PC, PS4
  • Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars: PC, PS4
  • Shing!: PS4, PC
  • Liege Dragon: XBOX ONE, PC
  • Hexagroove: Tactical DJ: XBOX ONE
  • Double Kick Heroes: XBOX ONE

 

On vous parle de l'ajout The Isle of Armor pour Pokemon Sword et Pokemon Shield

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 24 au 28 août 2020

Un nouveau téléphone BlackBerry en 2021

L'édition physique du prochain salon CES est annulée

Débarrer une voiture avec l'iPhone est déjà possible avec la mise à jour iOS 13.6

La Chine fait le ménage et supprime 8000 apps de la version chinoise l'App Store

Xbox Series X et PS5 : En finir avec les temps de chargement?

