Les consoles Next-Gen seront bientôt disponibles et question de rassurer les joueurs la compagnie ASTRO, qui s’occupe de casque de jeu, vous propose une liste des casques qui seront compatibles. Ainsi, si vous venez de vous acheter un casque et que vous prévoyez fait l’acquisition d’une console Next-Gen nous vous invitons à regarder cette liste :



Xbox Series X



• A10 Headset

o Gen 1 – Supports game sound and voice chat via the 3.5mm port on the Xbox Controller.



• A20 Wireless

o Gen 1 – Requires a firmware update which enables game sound and voice chat over USB.

o Gen 2 – Requires an included USB transmitter to transmit game audio and voice chat.



• A40 and A40 TR Headsets

o Gen 1-4 – Supports game sound and voice chat via the 3.5mm port on the Xbox Controller.

• MixAmp Pro TR

o Gen 3 & Gen 4 – Requires a MixAmp firmware update which enables game sound and voice chat over USB.



• A50 Wireless + Base Station

o Gen 3 & Gen 4 – Requires headset and base station firmware updates which enable game sound and voice chat over USB.



• Other MixAmps

o M60 – Supports game sound and voice chat via the 3.5mm port on the Xbox Controller.

o M80 – Supports game sound and voice chat via the 3.5mm port on the Xbox Controller.

PlayStation 5



• A10 Headset

o Gen 1 – Supports game sound and voice chat via the 3.5mm port on the PS5 Controller.



• A20 Wireless

o Gen 1 – Supports game sound and voice chat via USB. Requires HDMI Adapter for mixing.

o Gen 2 – Requires an included USB transmitter to transmit game audio and voice chat.



• A40 and A40 TR Headsets

o Gen 1-4 – Supports game sound and voice chat via the 3.5mm port on the PS5 Controller.

• MixAmp Pro TR

o Gen 3 & Gen 4 – Supports game sound and voice chat via USB. Requires HDMI Adapter for mixing.



• A50 Wireless + Base Station

o Gen 3 & Gen 4 – Supports game sound and voice chat via USB. Requires HDMI Adapter for mixing.

Certains casques auront besoin d’une mise à jour qui sera disponible lors de la sortie de la Xbox Series X et de la PS5. Heureusement, une fois cette mise à jour faite vous pourrez continuer d’utiliser vos casques sur PS4 et Xbox One.