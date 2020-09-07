Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux qui sont disponibles cette semaine.
Le lundi 7 septembre 2020
- Spark the Electric Jester 2: XBOX ONE
Le mardi 8 septembre 2020
- AeternoBlade II: PC
- Party Hard 2: SWITCH, PS4
- Star Renegades: PC, LINUX
- OkunoKA Madness: PC, SWITCH
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning: PC, PS4
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars: PC, PS4
- AeternoBlade: PC
- RPG Maker MV: SWITCH, PS4
- AVICII Invector: SWITCH
Le mercredi 9 septembre 2020
- Takotan: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Chickens Madness: XBOX ONE
- CarX Drift Racing Online: XBOX ONE
- Injection π23 'No Name, No Number': XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 10 septembre 2020
- MO: Astray: SWITCH
- Hotshot Racing: PC, PS4
- Bounty Battle: P, CPS4
- Wintermoor Tactics Club: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Bake 'n Switch: SWITCH
- Othercide: SWITCH
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows...: PS4, PC
- Minoria: SWITCH, PS4
- Tamarin: PS4, PC