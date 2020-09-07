Outil de recherche

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 7 au 12 septembre 2020

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 7 au 12 septembre 2020
Le plein d'infos sur vos séries télé - semaine du 6 septembre 2020
La Xbox Series X serait vendue au prix de 599,99 $ US
Nintendo annonce la Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros
Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux qui sont disponibles cette semaine.

 

Le lundi 7 septembre 2020

  • Spark the Electric Jester 2: XBOX ONE

Le mardi 8 septembre 2020

  • AeternoBlade II: PC
  • Party Hard 2: SWITCH, PS4
  • Star Renegades: PC, LINUX
  • OkunoKA Madness: PC, SWITCH
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning: PC, PS4
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars: PC, PS4
  • AeternoBlade: PC
  • RPG Maker MV: SWITCH, PS4
  • AVICII Invector: SWITCH

Le mercredi 9 septembre 2020

  • Takotan: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Chickens Madness: XBOX ONE
  • CarX Drift Racing Online: XBOX ONE
  • Injection π23 'No Name, No Number': XBOX ONE

Le jeudi 10 septembre 2020

  • MO: Astray: SWITCH
  • Hotshot Racing: PC, PS4
  • Bounty Battle: P, CPS4
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Bake 'n Switch: SWITCH
  • Othercide: SWITCH
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows...: PS4, PC
  • Minoria: SWITCH, PS4
  • Tamarin: PS4, PC
