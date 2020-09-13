Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux à sortir cette semaine.
Le mardi 15 septembre 2020
- Fight Crab: SWITCH
- Vaporum: Lockdown: PC, MAC
- Spelunky 2: PS4
- eFootball PES 2021: PS4, PC
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute: PC
Le mercredi 16 septembre 2020
- Johnny Rocket: XBOX ONE
- Active Neurons 2: XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 17 septembre 2020
- Welcome to Elk: MAC, PC
- Farm Manager 2020: PC
- Exp Parasite: MAC, PS4
- Dog Duty: PS4, SWITCH
- Vampire's Fall: Origins: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
- Moero Crystal H: SWITCH
- Super Punch Patrol: SWITCH
- Pacer: PC, PS4
- Nevaeh: PC,SWITCH
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos: PC
Le vendredi 18 septembre 2020
- The Blobs Fight!: XBOX ONE
- Gorsd: PC, PS4
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds: PC, PS4
- The Secret Order 8: Return to the Buried Kingdom: PS4, SWITCH
- Tamiku: PS4, SWITCH
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle: XBOX ONE
- Crysis Remastered: PC, PS4
- Biped: XBOX ONE
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: XBOX ONE
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Georifters: SWITCH
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars: SWITCH