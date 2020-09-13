Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 14 au 19 septembre 2020

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Les gros titres...

Focus sur...

À ne pas manquer

Les manchettes
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Xbox One, PS4, nouvelles, PC, sorties jeux de la semaine Switch

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de jeux à sortir cette semaine.

Le mardi 15 septembre 2020

  • Fight Crab: SWITCH
  • Vaporum: Lockdown: PC, MAC
  • Spelunky 2: PS4
  • eFootball PES 2021: PS4, PC
  • BPM: Bullets Per Minute: PC

Le mercredi 16 septembre 2020

  • Johnny Rocket: XBOX ONE
  • Active Neurons 2: XBOX ONE

Le jeudi 17 septembre 2020

  • Welcome to Elk: MAC, PC
  • Farm Manager 2020: PC
  • Exp Parasite: MAC, PS4
  • Dog Duty: PS4, SWITCH
  • Vampire's Fall: Origins: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
  • Moero Crystal H: SWITCH
  • Super Punch Patrol: SWITCH
  • Pacer: PC, PS4
  • Nevaeh: PC,SWITCH
  • The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos: PC

Le vendredi 18 septembre 2020

  • The Blobs Fight!: XBOX ONE
  • Gorsd: PC, PS4
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds: PC, PS4
  • The Secret Order 8: Return to the Buried Kingdom: PS4, SWITCH
  • Tamiku: PS4, SWITCH
  • Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle: XBOX ONE
  • Crysis Remastered: PC, PS4
  • Biped: XBOX ONE
  • Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: XBOX ONE
  • Commandos 2 HD Remaster: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Georifters: SWITCH
  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars: SWITCH

logo

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

Dany & Reny Show

Dany & Reny Show épisode 3, format Balado

Lire la suite...

Dany & Reny Show épisode 2, format Balado

Lire la suite...

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

On vous parle de l'ajout The Isle of Armor pour Pokemon Sword et Pokemon Shield

On vous parle de l'ajout The Isle of Armor pour Pokemon Sword et Pokemon Shield

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

On découvre la boite mystère d'EvoRetro

Dernières sorties jeux

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 14 au 19 septembre 2020

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

Un nouveau téléphone BlackBerry en 2021

Un nouveau téléphone BlackBerry en 2021

L'édition physique du prochain salon CES est annulée

L'édition physique du prochain salon CES est annulée

Débarrer une voiture avec l'iPhone est déjà possible avec la mise à jour iOS 13.6

Débarrer une voiture avec l'iPhone est déjà possible avec la mise à jour iOS 13.6

La Chine fait le ménage et supprime 8000 apps de la version chinoise l'App Store

La Chine fait le ménage et supprime 8000 apps de la version chinoise l'App Store

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

Guerre Fortnite et Apple: Les jeunes commencent à détester Apple

Guerre Fortnite et Apple: Les jeunes commencent à détester Apple

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

GF sur Facebook

Sondage GF

Vous profitez de cette période de COVID-19 pour...

Mots-clés populaires depuis 24h

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...