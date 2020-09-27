Outil de recherche

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 28 septembre au 2 octobre 2020

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 28 septembre au 2 octobre 2020
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 28 septembre au 2 octobre 2020
Calendrier publié chaque dimanche
Amazon dans les pas de Google Stadia avec sa nouvelle plateforme de jeux LUNA
La belle manette Xbox Series X Shock Blue sera du lancement
La remise de prix The Game Awards 2020 est de retour cette année
Calendrier publié chaque dimanche

Voici venu le moment de présenter une liste de jeux qui seront disponibles cette semaine.

 

Le lundi 28 septembre 2020

  • Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love: PC, SWITCH
  • Genshin Impact: PC, PS4
  • Panzer Dragoon Remake: PS4

Le mardi 29 septembre 2020

  • Re:Turn - One Way Trip: PC, PS4
  • The Walking Dead Onslaught: PC, PS4
  • Projection: First Light: PC, SWITCH
  • Bacon Man: An Adventure: SWITCH
  • Bartlow's Dread Machine: XBOX ONE
  • Spelunky 2: PC
  • Warsaw: PS4

Le mercredi 30 septembre 2020

  • Commander '85: PC, XBOX ONE
  • MindSeize: SWITCH
  • Birthday of Midnight: XBOX ONE
  • Swordbreaker the Game: XBOX ONE
  • Inertial Drift: XBOX ONE
  • Feather: XBOX ONE

Le jeudi 1er octobre 2020

  • Orangeblood: SWITCH, PS4
  • Ys Origin: SWITCH
  • Code of Princess EX: PC
  • Drake Hollow: PC
  • Super Mario Bros. 35: SWITCH
  • Warsaw: SWITCH

Le vendredi 2 octobre 2020

  • Star Wars: Squadrons: PC, PS4
  • Warsaw: XBOX ONE
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Dragon Lapis: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Birthday of Midnight: Switch

