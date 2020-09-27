Calendrier publié chaque dimanche
Voici venu le moment de présenter une liste de jeux qui seront disponibles cette semaine.
Le lundi 28 septembre 2020
- Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love: PC, SWITCH
- Genshin Impact: PC, PS4
- Panzer Dragoon Remake: PS4
Le mardi 29 septembre 2020
- Re:Turn - One Way Trip: PC, PS4
- The Walking Dead Onslaught: PC, PS4
- Projection: First Light: PC, SWITCH
- Bacon Man: An Adventure: SWITCH
- Bartlow's Dread Machine: XBOX ONE
- Spelunky 2: PC
- Warsaw: PS4
Le mercredi 30 septembre 2020
- Commander '85: PC, XBOX ONE
- MindSeize: SWITCH
- Birthday of Midnight: XBOX ONE
- Swordbreaker the Game: XBOX ONE
- Inertial Drift: XBOX ONE
- Feather: XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 1er octobre 2020
- Orangeblood: SWITCH, PS4
- Ys Origin: SWITCH
- Code of Princess EX: PC
- Drake Hollow: PC
- Super Mario Bros. 35: SWITCH
- Warsaw: SWITCH
Le vendredi 2 octobre 2020
- Star Wars: Squadrons: PC, PS4
- Warsaw: XBOX ONE
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Dragon Lapis: PC, XBOX ONE
- Birthday of Midnight: Switch