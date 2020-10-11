Le mardi 13 octobre 2020
- Robotics;Notes Elite: PC, SWITCH
- Robotics;Notes DaSH: PS4, SWITCH
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky: PC, XBOX ONE
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain: PC, PS4
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout: PS4, PC
- Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded: SWITCH
- Robotics;Notes Elite & DaSH Double pack: PS4, SWITCH
- Torchlight III: PS4. XBOX ONE
- Foregone: XBOX ONE
- Second Extinction: PC
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest: PC
Le mercredi 14 octobre 2020
- Partisans 1941: PC
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
- Vigil: The Longest Night: PC, SWITCH
- Shadow Gangs: XBOX ONE
- Onee Chanbara Origin: PC, PS4
- Re:Turn - One Way Trip: PC, XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 15 octobre 2020
- Raji: An Ancient Epic: PC, PS4
- Ring of Pain: PC, SWITCH
- Cloudpunk: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Space Crew: PC, XBOX ONE
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice: PC, MAC
- Cake Bash: PC, PS4
- Tennis World Tour 2: SWITCH
- Terror Squid: SWITCH, MAC
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition: PC
- The Signifier: PC
- Monster Truck Championship: PS4, PC
Le vendredi 16 octobre 2020
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: SWITCH
- Crown Trick: PC, SWITCH
- Aquanox Deep Descent: PC
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin: PC, PS4
- NHL 21: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed: SWITCH
- POSTAL Redux: SWITCH