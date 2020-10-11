Outil de recherche

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 12 au 16 octobre 2020
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 12 au 16 octobre 2020
Le mardi 13 octobre 2020

  • Robotics;Notes Elite: PC, SWITCH
  • Robotics;Notes DaSH: PS4, SWITCH
  • Red Wings: Aces of the Sky: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain: PC, PS4
  • G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout: PS4, PC
  • Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded: SWITCH
  • Robotics;Notes Elite & DaSH Double pack: PS4, SWITCH
  • Torchlight III: PS4. XBOX ONE
  • Foregone: XBOX ONE
  • Second Extinction: PC
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest: PC

Le mercredi 14 octobre 2020

  • Partisans 1941: PC
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious!: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
  • Vigil: The Longest Night: PC, SWITCH
  • Shadow Gangs: XBOX ONE
  • Onee Chanbara Origin: PC, PS4
  • Re:Turn - One Way Trip: PC, XBOX ONE

Le jeudi 15 octobre 2020

  • Raji: An Ancient Epic: PC, PS4
  • Ring of Pain: PC, SWITCH
  • Cloudpunk: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Space Crew: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice: PC, MAC
  • Cake Bash: PC, PS4
  • Tennis World Tour 2: SWITCH
  • Terror Squid: SWITCH, MAC
  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition: PC
  • The Signifier: PC
  • Monster Truck Championship: PS4, PC

Le vendredi 16 octobre 2020

  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: SWITCH
  • Crown Trick: PC, SWITCH
  • Aquanox Deep Descent: PC
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin: PC, PS4
  • NHL 21: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed: SWITCH
  • POSTAL Redux: SWITCH

