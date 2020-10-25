Outil de recherche

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 26 au 31 octobre 2020

Les manchettes
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Xbox One, PS4, nouvelles, PC, sorties jeux de la semaine Switch

Le mardi 27 octobre 2020

  • Dungreed : SWITCH, PS4
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: PS4
  • Carto: SWITCH, PS4
  • Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty: SWITCH
  • Ghostrunner: PC, PS4
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues: PS4, XBOX ONE

Le mercredi 28 octobre 2020

  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm: SWITCH
  • AGOS: A Game of Space: PC
  • Transient: PC

Le jeudi 29 octobre 2020

  • Full Throttle Remastered: XBOX ONE
  • Grim Fandango Remastered: XBOX ONE
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII: PC
  • Pacer: XBOX ONE,PS4
  • Watch Dogs Legion: PC, PS4
  • Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion: SWITCH
  • Yuppie Psycho: SWITCH
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered: XBOX ONE

Le vendredi 30 octobre 2020

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope: PC, PS4
  • Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe: SWITCH, PC
  • Legends of Ethernal: SWITCH, PS4
  • Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!: PS4, SWITCH
  • Sweet Witches: XBOX ONE
  • Umihara Kawase Fresh!: PS4
  • Mad Rat Dead: PS4, SWITCH
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe: SWITCH
  • Clea: SWITCH
  • Visage: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Auto Chess: PS4

Le samedi 31 octobre 2020

  • CASE 2: Animatronics Survival: XBOX ONE
  • Cthulhu: Books of Ancients: PC

 

