Le mardi 27 octobre 2020
- Dungreed : SWITCH, PS4
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: PS4
- Carto: SWITCH, PS4
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty: SWITCH
- Ghostrunner: PC, PS4
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues: PS4, XBOX ONE
Le mercredi 28 octobre 2020
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm: SWITCH
- AGOS: A Game of Space: PC
- Transient: PC
Le jeudi 29 octobre 2020
- Full Throttle Remastered: XBOX ONE
- Grim Fandango Remastered: XBOX ONE
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII: PC
- Pacer: XBOX ONE,PS4
- Watch Dogs Legion: PC, PS4
- Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion: SWITCH
- Yuppie Psycho: SWITCH
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered: XBOX ONE
Le vendredi 30 octobre 2020
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope: PC, PS4
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe: SWITCH, PC
- Legends of Ethernal: SWITCH, PS4
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!: PS4, SWITCH
- Sweet Witches: XBOX ONE
- Umihara Kawase Fresh!: PS4
- Mad Rat Dead: PS4, SWITCH
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe: SWITCH
- Clea: SWITCH
- Visage: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Auto Chess: PS4
Le samedi 31 octobre 2020
- CASE 2: Animatronics Survival: XBOX ONE
- Cthulhu: Books of Ancients: PC