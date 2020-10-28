Bonne nouvelle pour les joueurs qui avaient demandé une version Switch pour le jeu Surviving the Aftermath. En fait, le studio vient d'annoncer qu'en plus de sortir sur PC et Xbox One, le titre sera aussi porté sur la console de Nintendo. Certes, les développeurs s'affairent à adapter le jeu pour qu'il soit amusant sur la Nintendo Switch. Ainsi, les joueurs vont pouvoir y jouer partout, ce qui est une bonne nouvelle pour ce type de jeu.

C'est à l'occasion d'un Nintendo Direct Mini que le studio et Nintendo ont dévoilé l'arrivée du titre en 2021. Le Surviving the Aftermath est présentement disponible en ''early access'' sur Steam, Epic Games Store et Xbox Game Preview. Vous pourrez également l'acheter sur PS4 et Switch au printemps 2021.

Surviving the Aftermath's Key Features:

No Place Like Home - Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 61 unique buildings to handle everything from resource collection and farming to exploration and security.

Surviving Earth - Explore a vast procedurally generated world featuring six different biomes filled with resources, wildlife, rival societies and more. Each environment has different conditions that affect your colony's survival. Stay vigilant: Natural disasters, dangerous animals, and bandits will put your survivors to the test.

Survival is my Specialty - Recruit over 80 unique Specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony's resources and production. Send them beyond the Gate on scientific missions, scavenger runs, and to fight bandits.

Expect the Unexpected - Life in the aftermath requires you to make moral choices. You may not be able to control everything in your colony, but how you respond to situations and emergent events will shape the character of your new civilization.

Reputation Management - Every decision can have dire consequences on your colony's survival. Your reputation with other societies will affect your ability to trade and can even affect your relationship with their leaders. Colonists have a mind of their own and will react to your choices.

Defend the Gate - Fortify your gates and protect your colony from rampaging animals and deadly bandits. Enemies who breach the gate will pour into your colony, wreaking havoc on everything in their wake. Take command of your specialists and drive the invaders back.