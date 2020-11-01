Le mardi 3 novembre 2020
- Ord.: PS4
- Faeria: PS4
- Jurassic World Evolution: SWITCH
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia: SWITCH
Le mercredi 4 novembre 2020
- Switch 'N' Shoot: XBOX ONE
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2: XBOX ONE
- Ord.: XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 5 novembre 2020
- YesterMorrow: PC, PS4
- Ponpu: PC, SWITCH
- Seven Knights: Time Wanderer: SWITCH
- Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story: PC, XBOX ONE
- Comanche: XBOX ONE
- Knights and Bikes: XBOX ONE
Le vendredi 6 novembre 2020
- Ord.: SWITCH
- Dark Sauce: XBOX ONE
- Speed 3: Grand Prix: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Crystal Ortha: PC, XBOX ONE
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: PS4, PC
- DIRT 5: PC, PS4
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Lair of the Clockwork God: PS4
- Dead Dungeon: XBOX ONE
- Persephone: XBOX ONE
- Descenders: SWITCH
- Tropico 6: SWITCH
- Memoranda: SWITCH, XBOX ONE