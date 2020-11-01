Outil de recherche

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 2 novembre au 7 novembre 2020

Le mardi 3 novembre 2020

  • Ord.: PS4
  • Faeria: PS4
  • Jurassic World Evolution: SWITCH
  • Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia: SWITCH

Le mercredi 4 novembre 2020

  • Switch 'N' Shoot: XBOX ONE
  • Autobahn Police Simulator 2: XBOX ONE
  • Ord.: XBOX ONE

Le jeudi 5 novembre 2020

  • YesterMorrow: PC, PS4
  • Ponpu: PC, SWITCH
  • Seven Knights: Time Wanderer: SWITCH
  • Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Comanche: XBOX ONE
  • Knights and Bikes: XBOX ONE

Le vendredi 6 novembre 2020

  • Ord.: SWITCH
  • Dark Sauce: XBOX ONE
  • Speed 3: Grand Prix: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Crystal Ortha: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: PS4, PC
  • DIRT 5: PC, PS4
  • Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Lair of the Clockwork God: PS4
  • Dead Dungeon: XBOX ONE
  • Persephone: XBOX ONE
  • Descenders: SWITCH
  • Tropico 6: SWITCH
  • Memoranda: SWITCH, XBOX ONE

Nous avons joué à la phase bêta de Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, voici nos impressions

On vous parle de l'ajout The Isle of Armor pour Pokemon Sword et Pokemon Shield

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 2 novembre au 7 novembre 2020

Apple présente enfin l'iPhone 12

Critique En Rafale en vidéo

LG présente le WING, son gros téléphone 5G à deux écrans

Un nouveau téléphone BlackBerry en 2021

Guerre Fortnite et Apple: Les jeunes commencent à détester Apple

