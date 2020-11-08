L'attente est terminée pour de nombreux amateurs qui auront droit à deux nouvelles consoles, la Xbox Series X et la PS5. Naturellement, c'est le signal pour la sortie de nombreux jeux de la part des éditeurs à l'approche des Fêtes Le duo de consoles Xbox Series X et Series S débarque le 10 novembre alors que le duo de PlayStation 5 avec et sans lecteur de disque arrive le 12 novembre.
Voici une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine.
Le mardi 10 novembre 2020
- Tetris Effect: Connected: PC, XBOX SERIES X
- XIII: PC, PS4, XBOX ONE
- Watch Dogs Legion: XBOX SERIES X
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light: PC, PS4
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition: XBOX ONE, PS4
- Liftoff: Drone Racing: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Fuser: PS4, PC
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon: PS4, PC
- The Falconeer: PC, XBOX ONE
- Gears Tactics: XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X
- Rogue Company: XBOX SERIES X
- Enlisted: XBOX SERIES X
- Evergate: XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X
- No Man's Sky: XBOX SERIES X
- Warhammer: Chaosbane: GAME XBOX SERIES X
- Bright Memory: XBOX SERIES X
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: PC, PS4, XBOX ONE
- Observer: System Redux: PC, XBOX SERIES X
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin: PS4, PC
- Slide Stars: PS4, SWITCH
- Manifold Garden: XBOX SERIES X
- DIRT 5: XBOX SERIES X
- NBA 2K21: XBOX SERIES X
- Vera Blanc: Full Moon: PS4
- Maneater: XBOX SERIES X
- Devil May Cry 5: XBOX SERIES X
Le mercredi 11 novembre 2020
- Sig.NULL: XBOX ONE
- Vera Blanc: Full Moon: XBOX ONE
- Sparkle 4 Tales: XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 12 novembre 2020
- Warhammer: Chaosbane: PLAYSTATION 5
- Just Dance 2021: PLAYSTATION 5, SWITCH
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure: PLAYSTATION 5, PS4
- The Pathless: PC, PS4
- Observer: System Redux: PLAYSTATION 5
- Boreal Blade: PC
- Astro's Playroom: PLAYSTATION 5
- Devil May Cry 5: PLAYSTATION 5
- No Man's Sky: PLAYSTATION 5
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: PLAYSTATION 5
- Godfall: PLAYSTATION 5, PC
- Demon's Souls Remake: PLAYSTATION 5
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: PLAYSTATION 5
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: PLAYSTATION 5, PS4
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition: PLAYSTATION 5
- Maneater: PLAYSTATION 5
- Death Come True: PS4
- NBA 2K21: PLAYSTATION 5
- Bugsnax: PLAYSTATION 5, PC
- WRC 9: PLAYSTATION 5
Le vendredi 13 novembre
- Vera Blanc: Full Moon: SWITCH
- Beat Me!: SWITCHX, BOX ONE
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory: PS4, SWITCH
- Exit the Gungeon: XBOX
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: PC, PS4, XBOX
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: SWITCH
- Bouncy Bob 2: XBOX ONE
- Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper: XBOX ONE