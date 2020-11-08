Outil de recherche

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 9 au 13 novembre 2020

L'attente est terminée pour de nombreux amateurs qui auront droit à deux nouvelles consoles, la Xbox Series X et la PS5. Naturellement, c'est le signal pour la sortie de nombreux jeux de la part des éditeurs à l'approche des Fêtes  Le duo de consoles Xbox Series X et Series S débarque le 10 novembre alors que le duo de PlayStation 5 avec et sans lecteur de disque arrive le 12 novembre.

Voici une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine.

Le mardi 10 novembre 2020

  • Tetris Effect: Connected: PC, XBOX SERIES X
  • XIII: PC, PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Watch Dogs Legion: XBOX SERIES X
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light: PC, PS4
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition: XBOX ONE, PS4
  • Liftoff: Drone Racing: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Fuser: PS4, PC
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon: PS4, PC
  • The Falconeer: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Gears Tactics: XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X
  • Rogue Company: XBOX SERIES X
  • Enlisted: XBOX SERIES X
  • Evergate: XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X
  • No Man's Sky: XBOX SERIES X
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane: GAME XBOX SERIES X
  • Bright Memory: XBOX SERIES X
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla: PC, PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Observer: System Redux: PC, XBOX SERIES X
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin: PS4, PC
  • Slide Stars: PS4, SWITCH
  • Manifold Garden: XBOX SERIES X
  • DIRT 5: XBOX SERIES X
  • NBA 2K21: XBOX SERIES X
  • Vera Blanc: Full Moon: PS4
  • Maneater: XBOX SERIES X
  • Devil May Cry 5: XBOX SERIES X

Le mercredi 11 novembre 2020

  • Sig.NULL: XBOX ONE
  • Vera Blanc: Full Moon: XBOX ONE
  • Sparkle 4 Tales: XBOX ONE

Le jeudi 12 novembre 2020

  • Warhammer: Chaosbane: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Just Dance 2021: PLAYSTATION 5, SWITCH
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure: PLAYSTATION 5, PS4
  • The Pathless: PC, PS4
  • Observer: System Redux: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Boreal Blade: PC
  • Astro's Playroom: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Devil May Cry 5: PLAYSTATION 5
  • No Man's Sky: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Godfall: PLAYSTATION 5, PC
  • Demon's Souls Remake: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: PLAYSTATION 5, PS4
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Maneater: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Death Come True: PS4
  • NBA 2K21: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Bugsnax: PLAYSTATION 5, PC
  • WRC 9: PLAYSTATION 5

Le vendredi 13 novembre

  • Vera Blanc: Full Moon: SWITCH
  • Beat Me!: SWITCHX, BOX ONE
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory: PS4, SWITCH
  • Exit the Gungeon: XBOX
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: PC, PS4, XBOX
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: SWITCH
  • Bouncy Bob 2: XBOX ONE
  • Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper: XBOX ONE

Nous avons joué à la phase bêta de Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, voici nos impressions

On vous parle de l'ajout The Isle of Armor pour Pokemon Sword et Pokemon Shield

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Apple présente enfin l'iPhone 12

LG présente le WING, son gros téléphone 5G à deux écrans

Un nouveau téléphone BlackBerry en 2021

Guerre Fortnite et Apple: Les jeunes commencent à détester Apple

