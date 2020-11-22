Le lundi 23 novembre 2020
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands: PC
Le mardi 24 novembre 2020
- Monster Truck Championship: SWITCH
- Watch Dogs Legion: PLAYSTATION 5
- Football Manager 2021: PC
Le mercredi 25 novembre 2020
- Out of Space: XBOX ONE, PS4
- Towaga: Among Shadows:XBOX ONE
- Vigor: PS4
- My Aunt is a Witch: XBOX ONE
- Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
- BFF or Die: XBOX ONE
- Star Renegades: PS4
Le jeudi 26 novembre 2020
- LoveKami: Divinity Stage: SWITCH
- Nekopara Vol. 4: PC
- Picross S5: SWITCH
- Root Double: Before Crime After Days: SWITCH
Le vendredi 27 novembre 2020
- BFF or Die: SWITCH