Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 23 au 27 novembre 2020

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

Le lundi 23 novembre 2020

  • World of Warcraft: Shadowlands: PC

Le mardi 24 novembre 2020

  • Monster Truck Championship: SWITCH
  • Watch Dogs Legion: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Football Manager 2021: PC

Le mercredi 25 novembre 2020

  • Out of Space: XBOX ONE, PS4
  • Towaga: Among Shadows:XBOX ONE
  • Vigor: PS4
  • My Aunt is a Witch: XBOX ONE
  • Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
  • BFF or Die: XBOX ONE
  • Star Renegades: PS4

Le jeudi 26 novembre 2020

  • LoveKami: Divinity Stage: SWITCH
  • Nekopara Vol. 4: PC
  • Picross S5: SWITCH
  • Root Double: Before Crime After Days: SWITCH

Le vendredi 27 novembre 2020

  • BFF or Die: SWITCH

