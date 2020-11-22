Voici une liste de séries à surveiller sur les différentes chaînes spécialisées cette semaine.
Le lundi 23 novembre 2020
Black Narcissus Season 1: FX
Le mardi 24 novembre 2020
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 15: CMT
Moonshiners Season 10: DISCOVERY
Le mercredi 25 novembre 2020
Terror Lake Drive Season 1: UMC
Saved by the Bell Season 1: PEACOCK
Heroes of Lucha Libre Season 1: CRACKLE
Le jeudi 26 novembre 2020
Texas 6 Season 1: CBS ALL ACCESS
12 Dates of Christmas Season 1: HBO MAX
The F-Spot with Derrick Beckles Season 1:ADULT SWIM
The Flight Attendant Season 1: HBO MAX
Le vendredi 27 novembre 2020
Biggest Little Christmas Showdown Season 1: HGTV
Virgin River Season 2: NETFLIX
The Movie Show Season 1: SYFY
Over Christmas Season 1: NETFLIX
Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2: NETFLIX