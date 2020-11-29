Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux vidéo du 30 au 5 novembre 2020

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Les gros titres...

Focus sur...

À ne pas manquer

Les manchettes
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Xbox One, PS4, nouvelles, PC, PS5, sorties jeux de la semaine Switch Xbox Series X

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de suggestions de jeux qui sortent cette semaine.

 

Le mardi 1er décembre 2020

  • Empire of Sin: PC, PS4
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes: PC, PS4
  • Twin Mirror: PC, PS4
  • Project Wingman: PC
  • Spirit of the North: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X

Le mercredi 2 décembre 2020

  • Sam & Max Save the World Remastered: PC, SWITCH
  • Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate: SWITCH, PC

Le jeudi 3 décembre 2020

  • Absolute Drift: Zen Edition: SWITCH
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising: Stadia, XBOX Series X, XBOX One, PLAYSTATION 5, PlayStation4, Switch, et PC
  • El Hijo: A Wild West Tale: PC, LINUX
  • Wildfire: PS4, SWITCH
  • Per Aspera: PC
  • Morbid: The Seven Acolytes: PC, PS4
  • PHOGS!: XBOX ONE, PS4
  • Haven: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Pretty Princess Party: SWITCH
  • Fault - Milestone Two Side: Above: SWITCH
  • TTaiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack: SWITCH

Le vendredi 4 décembre 2020

  • Shoot 1UP DX: XBOX ONE
  • FIFA 21: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
  • Ruinverse: XBOX ONE, PC
  • Nine Witches: Family Disruption: XBOX ONE
  • Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light: SWITCH
  • Guntastic: PC
  • Commandos 2 HD Remaster: SWITCH
  • Duck Life Adventure: XBOX ONE
  • Madden NFL 21: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
  • Darq: Complete Edition: PC, PS4
  • Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise: SWITCH
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age: XBOX ONE
  • John Wick Hex: SWITCH, XBOX ONE

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

Dany & Reny Show

Dany & Reny Show épisode 3, format Balado

Lire la suite...

Dany & Reny Show épisode 2, format Balado

Lire la suite...

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

Nous avons joué à la phase bêta de Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, voici nos impressions

Nous avons joué à la phase bêta de Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, voici nos impressions

On vous parle de l'ajout The Isle of Armor pour Pokemon Sword et Pokemon Shield

On vous parle de l'ajout The Isle of Armor pour Pokemon Sword et Pokemon Shield

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Mini-En Rafale: Voici trois remastered

Dernières sorties jeux

Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de suggestion de jeux qui sortent cette semaine.

Les sorties jeux vidéo du 30 au 5 novembre 2020

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

Apple présente enfin l'iPhone 12

Apple présente enfin l'iPhone 12

Critique En Rafale en vidéo

Critique En Rafale en vidéo

LG présente le WING, son gros téléphone 5G à deux écrans

LG présente le WING, son gros téléphone 5G à deux écrans

Un nouveau téléphone BlackBerry en 2021

Un nouveau téléphone BlackBerry en 2021

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

Black Friday: Les télés à viser pour la PS5 et la Xbox Series S et X

Black Friday: Les télés à viser pour la PS5 et la Xbox Series S et X

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

GF sur Facebook

Sondage GF

Allez-vous acheter une des nouvelles consoles cette année?

Mots-clés populaires depuis 24h

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...