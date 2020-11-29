Voici le moment de vous présenter une liste de suggestions de jeux qui sortent cette semaine.
Le mardi 1er décembre 2020
- Empire of Sin: PC, PS4
- Chronos: Before the Ashes: PC, PS4
- Twin Mirror: PC, PS4
- Project Wingman: PC
- Spirit of the North: PLAYSTATION 5
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
Le mercredi 2 décembre 2020
- Sam & Max Save the World Remastered: PC, SWITCH
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate: SWITCH, PC
Le jeudi 3 décembre 2020
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition: SWITCH
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising: Stadia, XBOX Series X, XBOX One, PLAYSTATION 5, PlayStation4, Switch, et PC
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale: PC, LINUX
- Wildfire: PS4, SWITCH
- Per Aspera: PC
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes: PC, PS4
- PHOGS!: XBOX ONE, PS4
- Haven: PC, XBOX ONE
- Pretty Princess Party: SWITCH
- Fault - Milestone Two Side: Above: SWITCH
- TTaiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack: SWITCH
Le vendredi 4 décembre 2020
- Shoot 1UP DX: XBOX ONE
- FIFA 21: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
- Ruinverse: XBOX ONE, PC
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption: XBOX ONE
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light: SWITCH
- Guntastic: PC
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster: SWITCH
- Duck Life Adventure: XBOX ONE
- Madden NFL 21: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
- Darq: Complete Edition: PC, PS4
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise: SWITCH
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age: XBOX ONE
- John Wick Hex: SWITCH, XBOX ONE