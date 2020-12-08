Quand on a des enfants, ça signifie que parfois ils veulent suivre nos pas. Eh bien, pour ma part je suis chanceux, ils ont tous de l'intérêt pour les jeux vidéo et ils veulent partager avec vous et moi cette passion. Alors, j'ai cru bon les initier à la joie des critiques vidéo. Voici donc notre première Critique en Famille.

Robozarro



DÉVELOPPEUR : Frozen Flames Interactive

ÉDITEUR : East Asia soft

GENRE: Action

PLATEFORMES: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Summer in Mara



DÉVELOPPEUR : Chibig

ÉDITEUR : Chibig

GENRE: Jeu vidéo d'aventure

PLATEFORMES: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Nexomon Extinction



DÉVELOPPEUR : Lime Turtle, Inc.

ÉDITEUR : PQube

GENRE: Jeu vidéo de Rôle

PLATEFORMES: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch,

Bounty Battle



DÉVELOPPEUR : Dark Screen Games

ÉDITEUR : Merge Games

GENRE: Jeu vidéo de simulation

PLATEFORMES: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows