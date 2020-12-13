Voici une courte liste de jeux qui sortiront cette semaine.
Le mardi 15 décembre 2020
- Shakedown: Hawaii: PLAYSTATION 5
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend: SWITCH
Le mercredi 16 décembre 2020
- MXGP 2020: PLAYSTATION 4, PLAYSTATION5, XBOX ONE, PC/STEAM
- Colossus Down: XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 17 décembre 2020
- Elemental War: XBOX ONE
- Deemo Reborn: SWITCH
- Airborne Kingdom: PC
- Unto the End: SWITCH
- Touhou Luna Nights: SWITCH
- Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons: SWITCH
Le vendredi 18 décembre 2020
- CATTCH: XBOX ONE
- 60 Parsecs!: XBOX ONE