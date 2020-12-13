Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 14 au 19 décembre 2020

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 14 au 19 décembre 2020
Les sorties jeux de la semaine
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 14 au 19 décembre 2020
Une bande-annonce du son 3D du duo de consoles Xbox Series X-S
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Une bande-annonce du son 3D du duo de consoles Xbox Series X-S
Returnal fera partie des exclusivités PS5 début 2021
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Returnal fera partie des exclusivités PS5 début 2021
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story en action
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story en action
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 14 au 19 décembre 2020...
Une bande-annonce du son 3D du duo de consoles Xbox Series X-S...
Returnal fera partie des exclusivités PS5 début 2021
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story en action

Focus sur...

À ne pas manquer

Les manchettes
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

Voici une courte liste de jeux qui sortiront cette semaine.

Le mardi 15 décembre 2020

  • Shakedown: Hawaii: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend: SWITCH

Le mercredi 16 décembre 2020

  • MXGP 2020: PLAYSTATION 4, PLAYSTATION5, XBOX ONE, PC/STEAM
  • Colossus Down: XBOX ONE

Le jeudi 17 décembre 2020

  • Elemental War: XBOX ONE
  • Deemo Reborn: SWITCH
  • Airborne Kingdom: PC
  • Unto the End: SWITCH
  • Touhou Luna Nights: SWITCH
  • Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons: SWITCH

Le vendredi 18 décembre 2020

  • CATTCH: XBOX ONE
  • 60 Parsecs!: XBOX ONE
BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

Dany & Reny Show

Dany & Reny Show épisode 3, format Balado

Lire la suite...

Dany & Reny Show épisode 2, format Balado

Lire la suite...

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

Top Chrono 4: Cloudpunk

Top Chrono 4: Cloudpunk

Entrevue avec le directeur des programmes de la chaîne ES1

Entrevue avec le directeur des programmes de la chaîne ES1

Critique en Famille #1

Critique en Famille #1

Dernières sorties jeux

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 14 au 19 décembre 2020

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 14 au 19 décembre 2020

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

Apple présente enfin l'iPhone 12

Apple présente enfin l'iPhone 12

Critique En Rafale en vidéo

Critique En Rafale en vidéo

LG présente le WING, son gros téléphone 5G à deux écrans

LG présente le WING, son gros téléphone 5G à deux écrans

Un nouveau téléphone BlackBerry en 2021

Un nouveau téléphone BlackBerry en 2021

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

Black Friday: Les télés à viser pour la PS5 et la Xbox Series S et X

Black Friday: Les télés à viser pour la PS5 et la Xbox Series S et X

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

GF sur Facebook

Sondage GF

Allez-vous acheter une des nouvelles consoles cette année?

Mots-clés populaires depuis 24h

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...