Le lundi 14 décembre 2020
- Tiny Pretty Things Season 1: NETFLIX
Deliciousness Season 1: MTV
Celebrity IOU Season 2: HGTV
Le mardi 15 décembre 2020
- The Expanse Season 4: BLU-RAY, DVD
- Tenant: En location streaming: Amazon, Apple, Vudu, Youtube... etc
- Song Exploder Season 2: NETFLIX
- Walking with Elephants: ANIMAL PLANET
Le mercredi 16 décembre 2020
- The Expanse Season 5: AMAZON
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding: NETFLIX
- The Ripper: NETFLIX
Le jeudi 17 décembre 2020
- The Stand Season 1: CBS ALL ACCESS
- Total Control Season 1: SUNDANCE NOW
Le vendredi 18 décembre 2020
- Home for Christmas Season 2: NETFLIX
- On Pointe Season 1: DISNEY+
- Sweet Home Season 1: NETFLIX