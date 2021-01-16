Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 18 au 23 janvier 2021...

Après un début de janvier 2021 très mollo côté sorties jeux, voici une liste déjà plus intéressante marquée par la sortie de Hitman 3.
Le mardi 19 janvier 2021
- Tauronos: Xbox One
Le mercredi 20 janvier 2021
- Hitman 3: Stadia, PLAYSTATION 4, PLAYSTATION 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X-S, Microsoft Windows
- Teratopia: Nintendo Switch, PLAYSTATION 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows
- Marble Duel: Xbox One, Xbox Series X-S
Le jeudi 21 janvier 2021
- Shing!: SWITCH, Xbox One
- Air Bounce - The Jump 'n' Run Challenge: Xbox One
- Tadpole Treble: SWITCH
- Ride 4: Xbox Series X-S, PLAYSTATION 5
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights: PC
- Unspottable: Xbox One
- Loot Hero DX: SWITCH
Le vendredi 22 janvier 2021
- Redout: Space Assault: PC, PS4
- Adverse: Xbox One, SWITCH
- Gravity Heroes: PS4, PC
- Bladed Fury: PS4, SWITCH
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen: PC
- Skycadia: Xbox One