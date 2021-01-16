Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 18 au 23 janvier 2021 [64201]

Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 18 au 23 janvier 2021

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 18 au 23 janvier 2021
Les sorties jeux de la semaine
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 18 au 23 janvier 2021
Après un début de janvier 2021 très mollo côté sorties jeux, voici une liste déjà plus intéressante marquée par la sortie de Hitman 3.
Les jeux les plus vendus en 2020 aux États-Unis
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Les jeux les plus vendus en 2020 aux États-Unis
II fallait s'en douter, cette année 2020 a été l'une des meilleures de l'industrie du jeu vidéo en raison de la pandémie de Covid-19.
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 annoncé
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 annoncé
THQ Nordic et Feld Entertainment ont annoncé aujourd'hui une suite à Monster Jam Steel Titans avec l'ajout d'une première bande-annonce.
Persona 5 Strikers | Bande-annonce "All-Out-Action"
Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Persona 5 Strikers | Bande-annonce "All-Out-Action"
Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 18 au 23 janvier 2021...
Les jeux les plus vendus en 2020 aux États-Unis
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 annoncé
Persona 5 Strikers | Bande-annonce "All-Out-Action"

Focus sur...

À ne pas manquer

Les manchettes
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

Après un début de janvier 2021 très mollo côté sorties jeux, voici une liste déjà plus intéressante marquée par la sortie de Hitman 3.

Le mardi 19 janvier 2021

  • Tauronos: Xbox One

Le mercredi 20 janvier 2021

  • Hitman 3: Stadia, PLAYSTATION 4, PLAYSTATION 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X-S, Microsoft Windows
  • Teratopia: Nintendo Switch, PLAYSTATION 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows
  • Marble Duel: Xbox One, Xbox Series X-S

Le jeudi 21 janvier 2021

  • Shing!: SWITCH, Xbox One
  • Air Bounce - The Jump 'n' Run Challenge: Xbox One
  • Tadpole Treble: SWITCH
  • Ride 4: Xbox Series X-S, PLAYSTATION 5
  • Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights: PC
  • Unspottable: Xbox One
  • Loot Hero DX: SWITCH

Le vendredi 22 janvier 2021

  • Redout: Space Assault: PC, PS4
  • Adverse: Xbox One, SWITCH
  • Gravity Heroes: PS4, PC
  • Bladed Fury: PS4, SWITCH
  • Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen: PC
  • Skycadia: Xbox One

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

Top Chrono 11- Chronos : Before the Ashes

Top Chrono 11- Chronos : Before the Ashes

Top Chrono 10- Monster Truck Championship

Top Chrono 10- Monster Truck Championship

Dernières sorties jeux

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 18 au 23 janvier 2021

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 18 au 23 janvier 2021

Après un début de janvier 2021 très mollo côté sorties jeux, voici une liste déjà plus intéressante marquée par la sortie de Hitman 3.

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

CES 2021: Razer lance un couvre visage révolutionnaire

CES 2021: Razer lance un couvre visage révolutionnaire

CES 2021: Skyworth présente ses téléviseurs 2021

CES 2021: Skyworth présente ses téléviseurs 2021

CES 2021 : Un robot Samsung pour aider dans vos tâches ménagères

CES 2021 : Un robot Samsung pour aider dans vos tâches ménagères

CES 2021: Enfin une sonnette de porte sans contact!

CES 2021: Enfin une sonnette de porte sans contact!

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

Black Friday: Les télés à viser pour la PS5 et la Xbox Series S et X

Black Friday: Les télés à viser pour la PS5 et la Xbox Series S et X

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

GF sur Facebook

Sondage GF

Allez-vous acheter une des nouvelles consoles cette année?

Rubrique Top Chrono

Top Chrono 20- Just Dance 2021

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 18- Unrailed

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 19 – Fatal Fury First Contact

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 17- Evolution Board Game

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 16- Green Hell

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 15- Beyond Blue

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 13- NBA 2K21- Next-Gen

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 12- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 8- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 7- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Lire la suite...

Mots-clés populaires depuis 24h

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...