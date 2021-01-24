Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 25 au 29 janvier 2021 [64216]

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 25 au 29 janvier 2021

En cette dernière semaine de janvier, la liste des sorties jeux devient plus longue. Si on compte peu de gros titres AAA, la liste couvre toutes les plateformes et tous les types de jeux. Bonne semaine.
En cette dernière semaine de janvier, la liste des sorties jeux devient plus longue. Si on compte peu de gros titres AAA, la liste couvre toutes les plateformes et tous les types de jeux. Bonne semaine.

Le lundi 26 janvier 2021

  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy: PLAYSTATION 5, SWITCH
  • Project Winter: XBOX ONE
  • Cyber Shadow: SWITCH, PC
  • King Arthur: Knight's Tale: PC (EARLY ACCESS)

Le mardi 27 janvier 2021

  • Hyposphere: Rebirth: XBOX ONE
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav: XBOX ONE
  • Butterfly: XBOX ONE
  • The Dark Eye: Memoria: XBOX ONE

Le mercredi 28 janvier 2021

  • Olija: PC, SWITCH
  • TinyShot: PC
  • Gods Will Fall: SWITCH
  • The Medium: PC, XBOX SERIES X
  • Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift: PS4, SWITCH
  • TOHU: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Golden Force: SWITCH, PS4
  • Disjunction: PC, PS4
  • Royal Tower Defense: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
  • Sword of the Necromancer: PC, SWITCH
  • Colossus Down: SWITCH, PS4
  • Curious Expedition 2: PC
  • Heaven's Vault: SWITCH
  • Monstrum 2: PC

Le jeudi 29 janvier 2021

  • Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne: PLAYSTATION 4, SWITCH, PC
  • The Pedestrian: PS4, PLAYSTATION 5
  • Crashlands: XBOX ONE
  • Silver Chains: PS4, SWITCH
  • Gods Will Fall: PC, PS4
  • Bonkies: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
  • Another Dawn: XBOX ONE
  • Rack N Ruin: XBOX ONE
  • Caves and Castles: Underworld: XBOX ONE
  • Rangok Skies: PC
