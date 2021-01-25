Turrican Flashback fait un retour le 29 janvier prochain

Le 29 janvier prochain, les amateurs de jeux vidéo vont pouvoir revivre un classique du Commodore Amiga, du Super Nintendo et du Mega Drive. ININ Games a annoncé que le jeu Turrican Flashback sera disponible sur Nintendo Switch et PlayStation 4. Dans Turrican Flashback vous pourrez vous amuser avec quatre jeux, soit Turrican 1 & 2, Super Turrican et Mega Turrican. Voici ce que vous pourrez retrouver dans Turrican Flashback :

-4 classic titles: Turrican, Turrican II: The Final Fight, Mega Turrican and Super Turrican in one awesome package!

-Reworked modern control scheme that streamlines the series and makes them more approachable than ever before.

-Customize your experience with shaders, wallpapers and different display options.

-Gigantic levels, heart-blazing action and huge boss fights. Suit up and prepare for mayhem!

-Rewind feature and save states allows you to take on the challenge... with some help!

-Timeless and critically acclaimed soundtracks by composer Chris Huelsbeck!