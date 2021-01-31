Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 1er au 6 février 2021

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 1er au 6 février 2021

Le mardi 2  février 2021

  • Cultist Simulator: SWITCH
  • Apex Legends: SWITCH
  • Control: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox: PS4

Le mercredi 3 février 2021

  • Habroxia 2: SWITCH, PS4

Le jeudi 4 février 2021

  • Project Winter: XBOX ONE
  • Haven: PS4, SWITCH
  • Nuts: PC, SWITCH
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood: PC, PS4, PS5, PC, XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES
  • Blue Fire: SWITCH, PC
  • Aircraft Carrier Survival: PC
  • Skyforge: SWITCH
  • Conarium: SWITCH
  • Kowloon Highschool Chronicle: SWITCH
  • Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story: SWITCH

Le vendredi 5 février 2021

  • Glittering Sword: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
  • Arrog: PLAYSTATION 5, PS4
  • Nioh 2: PC
  • Roombo: First Blood: XBOX ONE
  • The Nioh Collection: PLAYSTATION 5

Le samedi 6 février 2021

  • Monkey Barrels: PC 

