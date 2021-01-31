Les gros titres...

Le mardi 2 février 2021
- Cultist Simulator: SWITCH
- Apex Legends: SWITCH
- Control: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox: PS4
Le mercredi 3 février 2021
- Habroxia 2: SWITCH, PS4
Le jeudi 4 février 2021
- Project Winter: XBOX ONE
- Haven: PS4, SWITCH
- Nuts: PC, SWITCH
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood: PC, PS4, PS5, PC, XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES
- Blue Fire: SWITCH, PC
- Aircraft Carrier Survival: PC
- Skyforge: SWITCH
- Conarium: SWITCH
- Kowloon Highschool Chronicle: SWITCH
- Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story: SWITCH
Le vendredi 5 février 2021
- Glittering Sword: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
- Arrog: PLAYSTATION 5, PS4
- Nioh 2: PC
- Roombo: First Blood: XBOX ONE
- The Nioh Collection: PLAYSTATION 5
Le samedi 6 février 2021
- Monkey Barrels: PC