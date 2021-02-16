Outriders sortira également sur Google Stadia

Square Enix a dévoilé que le jeu Outriders sera également disponible sur Google Stadia. Le titre bénéficiera la fonctionnalité Stream Connect, ce qui vous permettra à vos amis de voir votre partie.

Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio chez Square Enix External Studios a expliqué :.

"We're excited to team with Google to bring OUTRIDERS to Stadia with Stadia exclusive features and the highest levels of performance, allowing players to get the best experience on all supported devices,"

OUTRIDERS sera disponible sur Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X et Xbox Series S le premier avril 2021.