Les gros titres...

Vertigo Games, l'équipe responsable de l'excellent jeu Arizona Sunshine pour le PS VR, a annoncé aujourd'hui leur prochain titre. Il s'agit du jeu After the Fall, un jeu coop de tir et d'action en VR qui se jouera jusqu'à quatre joueurs. L'action se déroulera en 2004 dans un Los Angeles dévasté, vous devrez tenter de survivre à ce monde hostile en compagnie de vos camarades, ou en solo.

"Since the early concept phase, After the Fall has been all about having VR gamers team up together - regardless of the device they play on - through full cross-platform multiplayer functionality. In a time of widespread social isolation it feels like that goal now has additional relevance," said Richard Stitselaar, Studio Director at Vertigo Games. "We're truly excited about moving into this next campaign phase, in which we'll be inviting more players into the game and sharing more details as we gear up towards launch."

Afin de vous donner un petit avant-goût du jeu, voici une bande-annonce qui nous dévoile un titre plutôt attrayant. Certes, il faudra patienter un peu avant de pouvoir y jouer puisque le jeu est annoncé pour l'été 2021 sur PS VR et PC. Vivement l'été pour pouvoir s'y plonger. En attendant, vous pouvez tenter de faire partie du bêta fermé en vous rendant à cette adresse afterthefall-vr.com.