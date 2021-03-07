Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 8 au 12 mars 2021

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Nouvelles jeux vidéo
Nouvelles jeux vidéo

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

Le lundi 8 mars 2021

  • Stronghold: Warlords: PC

Le mardi  9 mars 2021

  • Apex Legends: SWITCH
  • Pacer: XBOX ONE

Le mercredi 10 mars 2021

  • Star Renegades: PS4

Le jeudi 11 mars 2021

  • Doodle Devil: 3volution: PC, PS4
  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4: PS4, PS5, XBOX, SERIES X, STADIA, STEAM
  • Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse: PC, LINUX
  • Astellia Royal: PC

Le vendredi 12 mars 2021

  • Journey of the Broken Circle: XBOX ONE, PS4
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: SWITCH, PLAYSTATION 5
  • Dead Age 2: PC
  • Heaven Dust: XBOX ONE
  • SELF: Where's My Father: XBOX ONE
  • Pascal's Wager: Definitive Edition: PC

