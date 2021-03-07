Les gros titres...

Le lundi 8 mars 2021
- Stronghold: Warlords: PC
Le mardi 9 mars 2021
- Apex Legends: SWITCH
- Pacer: XBOX ONE
Le mercredi 10 mars 2021
- Star Renegades: PS4
Le jeudi 11 mars 2021
- Doodle Devil: 3volution: PC, PS4
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4: PS4, PS5, XBOX, SERIES X, STADIA, STEAM
- Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse: PC, LINUX
- Astellia Royal: PC
Le vendredi 12 mars 2021
- Journey of the Broken Circle: XBOX ONE, PS4
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: SWITCH, PLAYSTATION 5
- Dead Age 2: PC
- Heaven Dust: XBOX ONE
- SELF: Where's My Father: XBOX ONE
- Pascal's Wager: Definitive Edition: PC