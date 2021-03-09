ZeniMax Media et Microsoft, l'Union Européene a dit OUI

 Après que la Chine ait donné son accord à la transaction entre Microsoft et ZeniMax Media, il ne restait que l'accord de l'Union Européenne à accepter cette transaction. Eh bien, voilà c'est fait, L'UE a elle aussi donné son accord à cette transaction, donc Microsoft met la main sur huit nouveaux studios, soit : Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog et Roundhouse Studios. Phil Spencer a donc confirmé l'acquisition Phil Spencer a donc confirmé l'acquisition de ces studios et a laissé entendre que ces derniers allaient continuer leur bon travail. De plus, il a dévoilé que les joueurs Xbox et PC auront droit à quelques exclusivités.

This is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community. With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.

Afin de fêter cette acquisition, des jeux Bethesda seront ajoutés plus tard cette semaine au Xbox Game Pass. Bref, voici une excellente nouvelle pour les joueurs PC, Xbox One et Xbox Series qui sont membres du Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Thank you to all our players for joining us on this incredible journey and to the millions of Bethesda fans around the world. Now that we’re one team, we can start working together on the future ahead. We will have more to share about what’s next for our teams later this year. In the meantime, to properly celebrate this special moment, we are bringing additional Bethesda games into Xbox Game Pass later this week. Stay tuned for more details!

En terminant, pourquoi ne pas regarder cette vidéo qui s'intitule ''Here’s to the Journey'' , une jolie vidéo qui nous présente Bethesda.

