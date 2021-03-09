Les gros titres...

Bonne nouvelle pour les joueurs Switch qui attendaient avec impatience la sortie d'Apex Legends. Le jeu de Respawn Entertainment est maintenant disponible via l'eShop, vous pourrez donc faire l'acquisition de ce ''Free-to-Play'' dès aujourd'hui. Les joueurs vont pouvoir s'amuser dans l'événement '' Chaos Theory Collection Event''.

“It’s been two years since we launchedApex Legendsand we have continued to push the genre forward in meaningful and innovative ways season-to-season with new Legends, maps, weapons, unique modes and much more,” said Chad Grenier, Game Director, Respawn. “We’re also continuing to bring the game to more players on new platforms and with the Nintendo Switch launch, being able to drop in during the current season is a huge win for us. We’re excited to give players a chance to suit up as their favorite Legend even if they are away from their living room. We’ve got a lot of exciting surprises in store this year and we’re going to continue giving players even more ways to compete and for those new to the game more reasons to come play.”

Les joueurs Switch vont avoir accès gratuitement à l'habillage ''Legendary Pathfinder'' en plus d'atteindre automatiquement le niveau 30 de la Saison 8 afin d'être à la hauteur des joueurs qui jouent à Apex Legends sur d'autre console.

Apex Legends est disponible gratuitement sur PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series et maintenant Switch.

Voici une petite vidéo pour aider les nouveaux venus dans Apex Legends sur Switch.